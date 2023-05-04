May's Full Moon Is the Flower Moon

There are other nicknames for the full moon in May, too. The Cree people called it the "budding moon" or "leaf budding moon," another reference to the natural process of plants during this season; they also used nicknames like the "egg laying moon" and "frog moon" to refer to the behaviors of animals during this time.

The Dakota and Lakota tribes referred to it as the "planting moon" for the actions people should take for the summer season to come, while the Oglala called it the "moon of shedding ponies." Anyone who owns pets knows that it's not just ponies who shed a layer of winter fur during this time.

In his book "Killers of the Flower Moon," author David Grann wrote that the Osage Nation called it the "flower-killing moon" because the millions of wildflowers blanketing the prairies in April tended to die off in May. The book has been turned into a major motion picture (see sidebar).

Regardless of what you call it today or the origins of that nickname, May in the Northern Hemisphere is a harbinger of warmer weather to come — and future moon nicknames address that accordingly (like June's strawberry moon and July's buck moon).

Now That's Interesting The flower moon has been making headlines lately due to the 2023 film "Killers of the Flower Moon," directed by Martin Scorsese. The film tells the true account of the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation in the 1920s. The mysterious circumstances of their deaths sparked a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Michael Abbott Jr. and many others. It makes its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023, and its U.S. release date is Oct. 20, 2023.