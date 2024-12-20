The Coldest Country in the World Is Below Freezing, on Average

For this article, we'll be using data from the World Bank, which keeps reliable records of this and lots of other information, broken down by country. These temperatures are averaged over the 10 years spanning 2012-2022.

As we'll see, several of these are probably easy enough to guess, but some might be surprises. And the order might not be what you expect to see, either.

1. Canada (24.8 F / -4.0 C)

Canada, with its vast stretches of of tundra and boreal forest, is the coldest country in the world. With a massive amount of land near the Arctic Circle, it has long, brutally cold winters, bringing its average temperature way down.

2. Russia (26.4 F / -3.1 C)

Russia, to no one's great surprise, takes the title of the second-coldest country in the world. Winter temperatures in this country, which includes the enormous expanse of icy-cold Siberia, are seriously frigid.

Even Russia's southern regions — on the Western side of the country — tend to be on the chilly side, due to higher elevations.

3. Mongolia (34.5 F / 1.4 C)

Mongolia, located to the north of China and to the south of Russia, is the third-coldest country in the world, with an average temperature just above freezing. Frigid temperatures are recorded all winter long, and the mountainous terrain means that much of the country's landmass is high in elevation.

4. Iceland (36 F / 2.2 C)

The name kind of gives it away: Iceland is a cold place, on average, with harsh winters that bring lots of snow and (yes) ice.

Given that its climate is classified as subarctic, this should come as no surprise. However, Iceland's climate is moderated somewhat by the mild gulf stream, which brings warmer air.

5. Norway (36.7 F / 2.6 C)

We're now in Scandinavia, the best place in Europe to see the Northern Lights. Norway includes the most northern regions of Northern Europe, where the lowest temperatures come in the depths of winter and are far below freezing.

6. Finland (37.4 F / 3.0 C)

Norway's neighbor is Finland; as you'd expect, the winters here are also extremely cold, where temperatures dip as low as 22 degrees below zero (that's Fahrenheit, which translates to minus 30 degrees Celsius).

While the north is the coldest region, the south of Finland also has quite frigid winters. Although tied with the next country on our list, Finland's historical average — taken over a longer timeline — is slightly colder, hence its ranking.

7. Kyrgyzstan (37.4 F / 3.0 C)

Kyrgyzstan, located in central Asia, is a country with wide temperature variation, due to its unique topography.

The lower-lying regions have very hot summers, where temperatures rarely drop into the chilly. But the northern regions, especially in the highest elevations, are buffeted by cold winds and very low winter temperatures.

8. Sweden (38.5 F / 3.6 C)

Sweden, another Scandinavian country, is, like its neighbors, known for very severe winters. But also like its neighbors, which run lengthwise from north to south, the regional differences are considerable.

Much of the country has a temperate continental climate, although the northernmost regions, at high elevation, get seriously cold.

9. Tajikistan (40 F / 4.2 C)

Tajikistan, a central Asian country that borders Kyrgyzstan, is another country with a highly variable climate, although the very cold winters push it towards the colder, on average.

In the warmer regions, the surface air temperature sometimes exceeds 104 F (40 C), but in the cold Pamir mountains, it can get down to minus 58 F (minus 50 C).

10. Estonia (44.2 F / 6.8 C)

Estonia, a country that's across the Baltic sea from Sweden and across the Gulf of Finland from Finland, has a milder climate than either of those two countries.

A relatively high-latitude state, it would be higher up on our list if not for the moderating effect of the Atlantic Ocean currents, which bring warmer air inland.