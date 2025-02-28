The Largest Wildfire in U.S. History, Based on Acreage Burned

Wildfires have profoundly shaped the landscape and history of the United States, leaving behind tales of devastation and resilience. While the infamous Great Chicago Fire of 1871 is often remembered for its urban destruction, the nation's forests and wildlands have witnessed even more extensive blazes.

The largest wildfires in U.S. history have consumed millions of acres, driven by factors such as drought, lightning strikes, and human activity.

The following list chronicles the top 20, ordered from the most to the least acreage burned. Each entry provides a glimpse into the magnitude and impact of these massive blazes.

1. Wildfires in North and South Carolina (1898)

A series of wildfires ravaged approximately 3 million acres across North and South Carolina, making it one of the worst fires in U.S. history. It killed 14 people and destroyed homes and more.

2. Great Fire of 1910

Also known as the Big Burn, this forest fire consumed about 3 million acres across northeastern Washington, northern Idaho, and western Montana across two days. Starting in August 1910, it became one of the deadliest wildfires in U.S. history, claiming 86 lives.

There was no official cause, but a new railway construction was the most likely culprit.

3. Great Michigan Fire (1871)

The Great Michigan Fire burned more than 2.5 million acres across the state in October 1871. There was never a cause identified.

4. Great Fire, Oregon (1845)

This wildfire burned 1.5 million acres, causing about $925,000 in damages.

5. Taylor Complex Fire (2004)

In 2004, the Taylor Complex Fire burned approximately 1.3 million acres in Alaska, making it the largest wildfire in recent U.S. history. The fire was a combination of several smaller, destructive fires ignited by lightning strikes, significantly impacting Alaska's interior forests.

6. Peshtigo Fire (1871)

The Peshtigo Fire devastated approximately 1.2 million acres in Wisconsin. The blaze claimed more than 1,200 lives, with entire towns incinerated.

7. Ruby Fire (1940)

In 1940 in Alaska, 1,250,000 acres burned.

8. Kateel River No. 5 (1957)

It's not the biggest wildfire in Alaska, but the Kateel River fire burned 1.16 million acres in 1957.

9. Smokehouse Creek Fire (2024)

The Smokehouse Creek Fire ignited on February 26, 2024, in Hutchinson County and quickly became the largest wildfire in Texas history. Burning over 1 million acres, the fire surpassed previous records.

10. August Complex Fire (2020)

This fire began on August 16, 2020. It took 86 days to contain it. It affected seven counties, including Trinity, Mendocino and Colusa. More than 1 million acres burned.

11. Thumb Fire (1881)

Ten years after a devastating fire, Thumb Fire raged in 1881, killing hundreds. The fire burned 1 million acres.

12. Unalakleet (1941)

This fire destroyed about 1 million acres.

13. Dixie Fire (2021)

The Dixie Fire ignited in July 2021 in Northern California's Butte County and burned nearly 1 million acres, becoming one of the largest wildfires in California's history. The fire destroyed numerous structures and significantly impacted communities in Butte, Plumas and Lassen counties.

14. East Amarillo Complex (2006)

In 2006, the East Amarillo Complex Fire scorched over 900,000 acres in the Texas Panhandle. The fire resulted in significant property loss.

15. Little Black River Fire (1950)

This fire burned about 890,000 acres.

16. Lime Complex (2022)

The Lime Complex fire was a series of fires in Alaska caused by lightning. It burned 865,000 acres.

17. Miramichi Fire (1825)

The Miramichi Fire is one of the largest fires, burning more than 3 million acres. The fire spread across Canada and Maine, with about 832,000 acres burned in the U.S. state.

18. Solstice Complex (2004)

This Alaska fire burned about 812,000 acres.

19. Holanada Creek Fire (1969)

Also in Alaska, this fire burned 803,000 acres.

20. NW Oklahoma Complex (2017)

This fire killed thousands of livestock and burned 779,000 acres.

