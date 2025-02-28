The Largest Wildfire in U.S. History, Based on Acreage Burned

" " First responders are true heroes, especially when it comes to battling wildfires. Grant Faint / Getty Images

Wildfires have profoundly shaped the landscape and history of the United States, leaving behind tales of devastation and resilience. While the infamous Great Chicago Fire of 1871 is often remembered for its urban destruction, the nation's forests and wildlands have witnessed even more extensive blazes.

The largest wildfires in U.S. history have consumed millions of acres, driven by factors such as drought, lightning strikes, and human activity.

The following list chronicles the top 20, ordered from the most to the least acreage burned. Each entry provides a glimpse into the magnitude and impact of these massive blazes.