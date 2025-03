" " A wildfire in Santa Clarita Valley draws firefighters and emergency crews in the hills toward Acton, CA. FrozenShutter / Getty Images

California has long been a hotspot for devastating wildfires, with its dry climate, strong winds and rugged terrain creating the perfect conditions for destruction.

The largest wildfires in California history have consumed millions of acres, destroyed thousands of structures and caused tragic loss of life. Some of the most destructive wildfires have been fueled by drought, power lines and extreme weather conditions.