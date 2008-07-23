How Radiation Works

What to Do If You're Exposed to Radiation

A nuclear power plant accident could leak harmful radiation into the atmosphere. Pete Turner/ Getty Images

Many movies and books use threats from radiation, such as nuclear accidents and bombs, as fodder for thrill and chills. But what's real and what's not? It's probably safe to say that zombies won't rise up and take over the planet. We think. But radiation poisoning and sickness can and does happen. Radiation can leak into the environment in several ways -- a nuclear power plant accident, an atomic bomb explosion, accidental release from a medical or industrial device, nuclear weapons testing, or terrorism (like a dirty bomb). When we talk about radiation exposure here, we're mostly talking about the very rare occurrence of a large-scale release of radiation.

Every community has a radiation disaster plan in place. Your local officials should be trained in preparedness and will provide instructions should such an emergency occur. During a radiation emergency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may recommend you stay inside your home rather than evacuate. This is because the walls of your home can actually block some of the harmful radiation. The safest room in the house is the one with the least windows, possibly your basement or bathroom.

If you work around radiation and radioactive materials, there are mandates on the amount of radiation to which you can be exposed. Depending on the industry in which you work, there are also precautions like safety gear, masks, gloves and lead-lined aprons.

In the event of a radiation emergency, the first thing to figure out is if you are contaminated. If you have radioactive materials on or inside your body, you're contaminated. Contamination can quickly spread -- you'll shed external contaminants as you move about and release bodily fluids. The CDC recommends the following steps to limit contamination:

Get out of the immediate area quickly. Remove your outer layer of clothing. Place clothing in a plastic bag or away from others. Wash all exposed parts of your body. Internal contamination may call for medical attention.

[source: CDC]

If you're exposed to radiation, medical personnel can evaluate you for radiation sickness or poisoning through symptom checks, blood tests, or a Geiger counter, which can locate radioactive particles. Depending on the severity of exposure, there are different types of medical treatment. Decontamination is the first step, and that may be all you need. Blood tests may be recommended every year or so to check for late-developing symptoms.

There are also pills you can take to reduce symptoms of exposure. You may have heard of people taking potassium iodide tablets in a nuclear emergency. These tablets prevent radioactive iodine from concentrating in your thyroid. It's important to understand that potassium iodide offers no protection from direct radiation exposure or other airborne radioactive particles. Prussian blue is a type of dye that will bind to radioactive elements like cesium and thallium. It will speed up your body's elimination of radioactive particles, reducing the amount of radiation your cells might absorb. Diethylenetriamine pentaacetic acid (DTPA) binds to the metal in radioactive elements like plutonium, americium and curium. The radioactive particles pass out of the body in urine, again reducing the amount of radiation absorbed.

For more information about radiation, expose yourself to the links on the next pa­ge.

Radiation Can Be Good For You Before you lock yourself down in your fallout shelter, remember that some radiation is actually beneficial to your health. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation, for example, is essential for the body to stimulate production of Vitamin D. Yes, a little bit of sunlight is actually good for you. But don't throw out your sunblock just yet. Experts say that as little as five to 15 minutes a day, three times a week, is more than enough to keep your levels high.

Related HowStuffWorks Articles

More Great Links

Sources

Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. "ToxFAQs for Ionizing Radiation." September 1999. (July 10, 2008) http://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/tfacts149.html

Amazing Space. "The Electromagnetic Spectrum." 2008. (July 10, 2008) http://amazing-space.stsci.edu/resources/explorations/light/ems-frames.html

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Radiation Emergencies." 2008. (July 11, 2008)http://www.bt.cdc.gov/radiation/

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Radioactive Contamination and Radiation Exposure." May 20, 2005. (July 11, 2008) http://www.bt.cdc.gov/radiation/contamination.asp

Comic Vine. "Radiation Comic Book Characters." July 2008. (July 11, 2008) http://www.comicvine.com/characters/?letter=all&filter_type=origin&filter_value=6

Frontline. "The Electromagnetic Spectrum." Teacher's Domain. 2008. (July 9, 2008) http://www.teachersdomain.org/resources/phy03/sci/phys/energy/emspectrum/index.html

Goddard Space Flight Center. "Electromagnetic Spectrum." NASA. May 19, 2008. (July 9, 2008) http://imagine.gsfc.nasa.gov/docs/science/know_l1/emspectrum.html

Goldsmith, Barbara. "Obsessive Genius: The Inner World of Marie Curie." W. W. Norton & Company. Nov. 15, 2004. (July 10, 2008)

Health.com. "Healthy Living: How Much Radiation Are You Getting?" 2008. (July 11, 2008) http://living.health.com/2008/05/01/how-much-radiation-are-you-getting/

Health Physics Historical Instrumentation Museum Collection. "Shoe-Fitting Fluroscope." July 25, 2007. (July 10, 2008) http://www.orau.org/ptp/collection/shoefittingfluor/shoe.htm

Health Physics Society. "Answer to Question #6254 Submitted to 'Ask the Experts'." March 9, 2007. (July 11, 2008) http://www.hps.org/publicinformation/ate/q6254.html

Health Physics Society. "Radiation Basics." July 2, 2008. (July 9, 2008) http://www.hps.org/publicinformation/ate/faqs/radiation.html

Hill, William. "What is Radiation?" American Nuclear Society. 2008. (July 9, 2008) www.engr.utk.edu/org/ans/pdf/MadameCurieExhibit-Intr.pdf

Irvine, Martha. "Suffering Endures for 'Radium Girls' who painted watches in the '20s." Associated Press. Oct. 4, 1998. (July 11, 2008) http://www.hartford-hwp.com/archives/40/046.html

MedLine Plus. "Radiation Exposure." U.S. National Library of Medicine and National Institute of Health. June 3, 2008. (July 11, 2008) http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/radiationexposure.html

NASA. "The Electromagnetic Spectrum." Mar. 27, 2007. (July 10, 2008) http://science.hq.nasa.gov/kids/imagers/ems/index.html

NDT Resource Center. "Nature of Radiation." 2008. (July 11, 2008) http://www.ndt-ed.org/EducationResources/CommunityCollege/RadiationSafety/theory/nature.htm

United States Department of Energy. "American's Average Radiation Exposure." Office of Civilian Radioactive Waste Management. Nov. 2004. (July 11, 2008) http://www.ocrwm.doe.gov/factsheets/doeymp0337.shtml

United States Department of Energy. "Radiation." Richland Operations Office. Dec. 2003. (July 10, 2008) http://www.hanford.gov/rl/backgrounder/radiation.pdf

United States Department of Labor. "Non-Ionizing Radiation." 2008. (July 10, 2008) http://www.osha.gov/SLTC/radiation_nonionizing/index.html

United States Department of Labor. "Radiation." Occupational Safety & Health Administration. June 27, 2008. (July 9, 2008) http://www.osha.gov/SLTC/radiation/index.html

United States Environmental Protection Agency. "Becoming Aware of Radiation Sources: Overview." May 27, 2008. (July 10, 2008) http://epa.gov/radiation/sources/index.html

United States Environmental Protection Agency. "Ionizing Radiation Fact Book." Mar. 2007. (July 10, 2008) www.epa.gov/rpdweb00/docs/402-f-06-061.pdf

United States Environmental Protection Agency. "Radiation and Radioactivity." Nov. 15, 2007. (July 9, 2008) http://www.epa.gov/radiation/understand/index.html

United States Environmental Protection Agency. "Radiation Protection: Mail Irradiation." May 27, 2008. (July 11, 2008) http://epa.gov/radiation/sources/mail_irrad.html

United States Environmental Protection Agency. "SunWise Program: Health Effects of Overexposure to Sun." Jan. 3, 2008. (July 10, 2008) http://www.epa.gov/sunwise/uvandhealth.html

United States Environmental Protection Agency. "SunWise Program: Ozone Layer." September 1999. (July 10, 2008) http://www.epa.gov/SUNWISE/ozonelayer.html

Vaught, Lawrence E. "Marie Curie: First Lady of Science." Dec. 5, 2003 (July 9, 2008) http://www.emporia.edu/earthsci/student/vaught1/index.htm

Welch, Keith. "How is Radioactivity Measured - in Quantity?" Jefferson Lab. 2008. (July 10, 2008) http://education.jlab.org/qa/radbegin_01.html

World Health Organization. "Electromagnetic Fields and Human Health." 2008. (July 10, 2008) http://www.who.int/peh-emf/about/en/Static%20and%20ELF%20Fields.pdf

World Nuclear Association. "Radiation and Life." July 2002. (July 11, 2008) http://www.world-nuclear.org/education/ral.htm

­