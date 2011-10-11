How Ghouls Work

Prev Next

  • Ghouls are mythical creatures thought to rob graves and dine on corpses.
  • The concept of the ghoul originates in the pre-Islamic traditions of the Middle East.
  • Ghouls are often depicted as shape-shifters.
  • Humans may become ghouls after being bitten by one of the creatures. Others believe turning into a ghoul is the fate of morbid or wicked people.
  • If you have to kill a ghoul, remember that the ancient Arabic method calls for no more than a single stroke of the sword. Subsequent blows will only ensure that the creature lives to defeat you.

