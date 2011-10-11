How Ghouls Work

Ghouls: Cheat Sheet
Stuff You Need to Know:
- Ghouls are mythical creatures thought to rob graves and dine on corpses.
- The concept of the ghoul originates in the pre-Islamic traditions of the Middle East.
- Ghouls are often depicted as shape-shifters.
- Humans may become ghouls after being bitten by one of the creatures. Others believe turning into a ghoul is the fate of morbid or wicked people.
- If you have to kill a ghoul, remember that the ancient Arabic method calls for no more than a single stroke of the sword. Subsequent blows will only ensure that the creature lives to defeat you.
