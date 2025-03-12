Solar Storm + Earth's Magnetic Field = Auroras Galore

" " Solar storms sound intense but aren't as scary (for Earth) as you might think. Javier Zayas Photography / Getty Images

In 1859, the Carrington Event was the most intense global solar storm ever recorded. The effects were felt all over the Earth.

Telegraph systems in Europe and North America lost power, some even catching on fire. Bright auroras, which are usually confined to polar regions, were seen areas as far away as the Caribbean. And the auroras in the polar regions were so bright, people thought it was daytime in the middle of the night.

Solar storms happen frequently, but extreme solar storms only happen every 100 or 200 years. How do these cosmic events, powered by the Sun, work? And how can scientists protect the Earth from space weather? Let's dive in.