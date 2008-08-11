What are the odds there is life in outer space?

Some astronomers involved with the search for extraterrestrial intelligent life, or SETI, use instruments such as radio telescopes to "listen" for aliens.

At the first official SETI conference in 1961, radio astronomer Frank Drake presented the Drake Equation, a formula that estimates the number of potential intelligent civilizations in our galaxy.

The Drake Equation produces wildly variable results. Some calculations indicate we may share our galaxy with 12,000 alien civilizations. Carl Sagan suggested that 1 million civilizations might exist in the galaxy.