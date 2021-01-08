Twinkle, Twinkle: The Ultimate Stars Quiz

sololos/Getty Images
Stars are giant nuclear fusion reactors and we wouldn't exist without them. How much do you know about these twinkling lights in the night sky? Find out in this challenging star quiz.
Which of the following familiar objects is a star?
It takes approximately eight minutes for a photon of light to travel from the surface of the sun to Earth. What's the approximate distance between the sun and Earth?
The process by which a star produces energy from hydrogen and other elements is called ___
Which of these is true about the hottest type of stars, known as spectral type O, which shine blue-white?
Vega is one of the brightest stars in the sky. Why is it so bright?
Which of the following is the most recognizable asterism (group of prominent stars that form a simple pattern) in the night sky?
Which of the following twinkles the most in Earth’s skies?
Approximately how many stars comprise our galaxy, the Milky Way?
A friend asks you what’s the distance from Earth to the constellation Orion. Why is it not possible to give a definitive answer?
Which of the following units is NOT a unit of distance across space?
