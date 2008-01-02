What if an astronaut went on a space walk without wearing a space suit?

What would happen to your body?

Outer space is an extremely hostile place. If you were to step outside a spacecraft such as the International Space Station, or onto a world with little or no atmosphere, such as the moon or Mars, and you weren't wearing a space suit, here's what would happen:

You would become unconscious within 15 seconds because there's no oxygen.

Your blood and body fluids would boil and then freeze because there is little or no air pressure.

Your tissues (skin, heart , other internal organs) would expand because of the boiling fluids.

You would face extreme changes in temperature: Shade: -148°F (-100°C); Sunlight: 248°F (120°C)

You would be exposed to various types of radiation, such as cosmic rays, and charged particles emitted from the sun (solar wind).

You could be hit by small particles of dust or rock that move at high speeds (micrometeoroids) or orbiting debris from satellites or spacecraft.

The human body could tolerate a complete vacuum for a few seconds at the most. So in the scene in "2001: A Space Odyssey" where Dave ejects from the pod into the vacuum of space and dives for the space station -- that might actually work. But beyond a few seconds, things would get ugly fast.

