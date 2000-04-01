Science
How Helicopters Work

by Marshall Brain & William Harris

Flying a Helicopter: Taking Off

The ability of helicopters to move laterally in any direction or rotate 360 degrees makes them exciting to fly, but piloting one of these machines requires great skill and dexterity. To control a helicopter, the pilot grips the cyclic in one hand, the collective in the other. At the same time, his feet must operate the foot pedals that control the tail rotor, which allows the helicopter to rotate in either direction on its horizontal axis. It takes both hands and both feet to fly a helicopter!

During takeoff, the pilot works the collective and the foot pedals simultaneously. Before we discuss how to take off, you should know that the collective typically looks like a handbrake whose grip functions as the throttle. Twisting the grip controls the power output of the engine, increasing or decreasing the speed of the main rotor. With that in mind, we're ready to begin a typical helicopter takeoff:

  1. First, the pilot opens the throttle completely to increase the speed of the rotor.
  2. Next, he or she pulls up slowly on the collective. The collective control raises the entire swash plate assembly as a unit. This has the effect of changing the pitch of all rotor blades by the same amount simultaneously.
  3. As the pilot increases collective pitch, he or she depresses the left foot pedal to counteract the torque produced by the main rotor.
  4. The pilot keeps pulling up slowly on the collective while depressing the left foot pedal.
  5. When the amount of lift being produced by the rotor exceeds the weight of the helicopter, the aircraft will get light on its skids and slowly leave the ground.

At this point, the pilot feels the cyclic become sensitive. He or she grips the cyclic and, in most cases, nudges the helicopter forward. Directional flight is the topic of the next section.

Military Helicopters

Military helicopters have the same basic parts as other choppers, but they do have some features that set them apart. The most common use of military helicopters is troop or cargo transport. Attack helicopters also play important roles in combat operations. One of the most famous military helicopters was the UH-1, manufactured by Bell Helicopter in the 1960s. Its official nickname was Iroquois, but it was commonly known as "Huey" based on the Army's original HU-1 designation. Hueys gained their fame in Vietnam serving in a medevac role. They could be outfitted with sophisticated weapons, however. Hueys equipped with machine guns were known as Cobras. When they carried rocket pods, they were dubbed Hogs.

