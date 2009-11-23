Top 10 Moments in Space Bathroom History

Living on the International Space Station must be a lot like being part of a big family — everyone's always fighting over the bathrooms. In 2009, cosmonaut Gennady Padalka took that universal struggle to new heights when he complained to a Russian newspaper that he wasn't allowed to use the bathroom on the American side of the Space Station [source: BBC News].

No, the Americans weren't re-enacting the Cold War in space: As it turned out, Padalka actually blamed the closed bathroom door on the Russian government, which had started charging NASA for resources used by American astronauts in 2003. The United States reciprocated by asking the Russians to keep out of its facilities.

Padalka told the newspaper that the bathroom shutout was having a real effect on his cosmonauts' morale. Banishment from the Americans' exercise bike didn't help lift their spirits, either.