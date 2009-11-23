Top 10 Moments in Space Bathroom History

The timing isn't always right when an astronaut's got to go. During takeoffs and landings, or on spacewalks, astronauts will often wear a Maximum Absorption Garment (MAG) in case they have to use the bathroom.

In 2004, one astronaut thought she'd use the same product for a different purpose. After Lisa Nowak found herself challenged for the affections of fellow astronaut Bill Oefelein, she decided to drive some 963 miles (1,549 kilometers) from Houston, Texas to Orlando, Florida, to confront Oefelein's girlfriend and romantic rival, Colleen Shipman. When police pulled Nowak over after the confrontation, they found a wig, a plastic BB pistol, a folding knife — and a few of the high-tech diapers. Nowak said she had brought them along to avoid having to stop for bathroom breaks during her stalking expedition, but denied ever using them at trial. In a bizarre twist to an already peculiar story, one of Nowak's diapers reportedly ended up for auction on eBay, with a starting bid of $2,000.