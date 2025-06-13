3 Types of Rocks Every Aspiring Geologist Should Know

" " Understanding how cool-looking rocks were formed somehow makes them even cooler. Ed Reschke / Getty Images

Rocks might look simple, but they tell an ancient story of Earth’s fiery depths, surface shifts and biological processes.

Geologists classify all types of rocks into three main categories: igneous rocks, sedimentary rocks and metamorphic rocks.

These three rock types make up the rock cycle and continuously transform from one type to another.