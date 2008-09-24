Top 5 Green Myths

Many of us have adopted small, easy habits to help make our lives a little more environmentally friendly. Maybe you've given up bottl­ed water, switched to eco-friendly household cleaners, started recycling or switched the lightbulbs in your home to the more energy-efficient compact fluorescent alternative. Each of these decisions is a good way to help combat global warming. But how do you choose which green living changes are right for you? And how can you be sure your choices are right for the planet?

­It can be hard to sort out the facts about leading an eco-friendly lifestyle, and there are many shades of green. What you think you know is true may turn out to be more turquoise than shamrock. The big offenders in the global warming crisis are in the news all the time -- coal-burning power plants and high levels of fossil fuel consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, the number of cars on the world's roads. But let's consider the not-so-obvious offenders. Trees, for example. Good for the planet, right? In many respects, yes, but we bet you didn't know that planting trees to offset atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO­ 2 ­) might actually cause a net warming effect. Yes, you read that correctly: warming.

­What other myths are out there? In this article, we'll look into the truths behind five common green myths, including how to drive a stake through the heart of vampire power.