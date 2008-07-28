How CO2 Scrubbing Works

Fossil fuel burning is the largest source of CO 2 in the atmosphere. Istock Photo

Perhaps one day you'll be able to scrub out CO 2 just about anywhere. However at present, CO 2 scrubbing is feasible primarily at stationary carbon dioxide sources like fossil fuel-burning power plants. If you think that target area seems limited, though, think again. Fossil fuel combustion is the single largest source of CO 2 in the atmosphere: Power plants alone emit more than one-third of total CO 2 emissions worldwide [source: Herzog].

Only the most stubborn person would dispute the fact that fossil fuels aren't going away soon. Because despite the two-pronged push to reduce energy consumption and switch to alternative sources of energy, people aren't that inclined to change their ways. And although we now have the knowledge to build cleaner, more efficient plants, the newer plants won't be widely available for several more decades due to the long life span of power plants (around 40 years) [source: RWE]. Research indicates that by 2030, two-thirds of CO 2 emissions will come from existing plants [source: ScienceDaily].

Obviously, people need a way to clean up after themselves. As the only carbon capture method that can be applied to existing plants, CO 2 scrubbers are just the solution. They're essentially a way to buy time until we can make the full transition to cleaner energy sources. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) mandates and the Kyoto Protocol (which sets limits for the amount of CO 2 emissions each signee is allowed to emit) provide further incentive.

Other countries have started emissions trading schemes that will set a price on carbon. The European Commission, for instance, indicated that neglecting to use carbon capture could cost the region $80 billion more than installing it [source: The Guardian­­]. All of which means that even though carbon scrubbing is still an expensive venture, it could be equally expensive in the long run to do nothing.

For more on CO 2 ­ scrubbing and other carbon capture and storage technologies, try the links below.

­Giant Air Purifiers? Some scientists are going a step or two beyond the present CO 2 scrubbers designed for power plants and suggesting devices that would literally pull CO 2 out of thin air. The treelike units would stand out in the open and collect CO 2 on their surfaces. Similar to a tree taking in CO 2 for photosynthesis, but many times stronger, the units would have a special sorbent that would pull in CO 2 from the surrounding air and store it.

­Related HowStuffWorks Articles

More Great Links

Sources

