Remediation Technologies

Remediation technologies work to decrease pollutants in the air, soil and water. Learn how we may be able to undo some of the damage that we've done to the environment.

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 Can Adding Sand to Beaches Save Them?

As sea levels rise with climate change, beaches are losing ground against ever-encroaching waters. Trucking in sand may seem like a good idea, but the evidence, while not yet conclusive, may show otherwise.

By Amanda Onion Apr 13, 2018

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 Water Shortage? Let's Lasso an Iceberg

People have floated the idea of towing icebergs to drought-stricken parts of the world for years. Sounds like a good idea, but how viable is it?

By Amanda Onion Apr 11, 2018

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 Geoengineering: 5 Ways Science Wants To Alter the Climate

There's no easy fix for climate change so scientists are playing with altering the Earth's natural systems in hopes of slowing it down. What could possibly go wrong?

By Cherise Threewitt

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 Geoengineering the Earth’s Atmosphere to Fight Climate Change Could Backfire

Human attempts to alter the Earth's natural systems could either successfully avert climate change or fail and cause even greater harm.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jan 30, 2018

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 Oranges Are Going Green

Scientists are tickled pink about all the environmental uses for the orange peel.

By Alia Hoyt Oct 27, 2015

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 How the Slingshot Water Purifier Works

For plenty of people, getting a drink of water on the hottest of days is not as easy as filling a glass at the tap. The Slingshot aims to do something about that.

By Susan L. Nasr

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 How the Atmospheric Sun Shade Could Work

If the planet is truly warming, we could be in for some catastrophic results, according to some scientists. It's no wonder that a few are theorizing some dramatic methods to cool the Earth's surface.

By John Fuller

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 Can robot fish find pollution?

Gleaming from beneath the water's surface, you spy a large fish speckled with scales of sapphire. What could it be? Would you believe a pollution-sniffing robot?

By Robert Lamb

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 How LifeStraw Works

Many of us take clean water for granted, but hundreds of millions of people have no access to it. Luckily, technologies like LifeStraw can help make water safer for individuals and families who desperately need it.

By Martha Barksdale & Kate Kershner

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 How the Aquaduct Mobile Water Filtration Vehicle Works

There's nothing that innovative about a tricycle or a water filtration system -- but when the two are combined, it's a different story. The Aquaduct Mobile Water Filtration Vehicle might be the answer to water scarcity and contamination.

By Cristen Conger