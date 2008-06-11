Mars Landing Pictures

NASA has an SUV-sized rover on Mars, and it’s sending new data back to Earth all the time. Landing Curiosity (and other rovers) on the red planet is no small affair. Check out these pictures of rovers and the extreme engineering that goes into a successful mission.
Landing on Mars requires many years of careful planning and research. Illustrated here is the latest craft to touch down on Mars: Curiosity.
Because of its size, Curiosity can't do an airbag-assisted landing like other Mars landings have used. Instead, the Mars Science Laboratory will use the sky crane touchdown system illustrated here, which will be capable of delivering a much larger rover onto the surface.
This artist's rendering shows the Curiosity rover landing on Mars. What NASA terms the entry, descent and landing (EDL) phase of the Mars Science Laboratory mission started when the spacecraft reached the Martian atmosphere, about 81 miles (131 kilometers) above the surface of Gale Crater. It ended with the rover safe and in good working condition on the Martian surface.
Curiosity's destination: Gale Crater. This composite image, derived from earlier imaging data, shows the crater and the mountain within. Gale Crater is 96 miles (154 kilometers) in diameter, and scientists think it was created some 3 billion years ago following a massive impact event.
Another Martian rover: the Mars Exploration Rover (MER).
Artist's depiction of the Mars Pathfinder landing craft & surveyor being depoloyed on the surface of Mars.
A model of the Mars Exploration Rover, or MER.
Working model of Rocky 4, a six-wheeled Mars landing vehicle.
The second Mars Exploration mission rover, Opportunity.
Opportunity is readied for launch.
Giant airbags are used to help cushion the impact during the landing.
Next stop, Mars. You can see a depiction of the rover's decent to the surface on the next page.
A parachute is used to help slow the decent through the thin atmosphere of Mars.
The rover bounced along the surface with the help of airbags.
The airbags helped protect the rover as it made contact with the surface of Mars.
NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Spirit took and returned this image on January 28, 2004.
The Phoenix Mars Lander will search for the basic signs of life on the surface of Mars.
One of the legs of the Phoenix Mars Lander is seen after a successful landing on Mars.
The Phoenix Mars Lander arrives on Mars.
The northern polar region of Mars.
The plains of the northern polar region of Mars is shown.
NASA believes signs of life could be locked in the frozen soil.