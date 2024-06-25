30-60-90 Triangle: 4 Facts to Remember for Your Next Test

" " Thankfully, the 30-60-90 triangle is pretty straightforward. The largest angle in this shape is the 90-degree angle, which will always be adjacent to the shortest leg and opposite the hypotenuse. KRPD / Shutterstock

Anyone who's ever faced mind-numbing trigonometry problems and practice questions will be familiar with the Pythagorean Theorem and its square root principles in the 30-60-90 triangle. This special triangle has several short-cut rules to help new mathematicians find interior angles and linear lengths quickly.

All triangles have interior angle sums equal to 180 degrees, but special triangles (like right triangles and equilateral triangles) are the easiest to solve in geometry practice problems and other homework assignments because there is a consistent relationship between angles with the same ratio each time.

Let's look at the hypothetical triangle PQR to illustrate some of the key characteristics of a 30-60-90 triangle.