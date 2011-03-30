How Army Reconnaissance Jobs Work

If dangerous, high-speed work interests you, you're probably wondering how you can get into an Army recon unit. There are a number of different methods, but let's start near the bottom of the list.

Most infantry battalions have a scout section where you can get the majority of your initial training. When you enlist, you'll have to select your Military Occupational Specialty (MOS). An MOS that deals directly with reconnaissance is a Cavalry Scout (MOS 19D) [source: Army Info]. As you might imagine, scouts are usually chosen for their ability to think and act quickly, ascertain information without being seen and their memory skills. Scouts can be assigned many different roles. For example, the Cavalry Scout 19th Delta Armored Reconnaissance Specialist is a person who acts as the eyes and ears of a squad, relaying all information to a commanding officer. If you're physically able and willing to accept the inherent danger involved with this job, you can enter cavalry scout training, which includes a 16-week course at Fort Knox, Ky. [source: Go Army].

Advertisement

On top of doing reconnaissance, you'll also likely be in charge of a few other aspects of Army operations. These responsibilities might include navigating for a unit during combat, manning listening and observation posts, collecting data and classifying routes. You'll also need to be trained and skilled in creating and maintaining camouflage.

Beyond selecting a reconnaissance-oriented MOS, you might also be interested in the Special Operations Command, which consists of several different sections that cater to reconnaissance.

You have to have an E-4 enlistment rank, be qualified in an MOS and in Airborne before you can apply [source: U.S. Army]. Understand that these forces represent the best of the best -- there are no guarantees of being accepted.

If you qualify, you'll go through a series of training sessions, each differing depending on the unit, but that usually include training in crawling, walking and running. After an assessment test, you'll move on to an orientation program specific to the unit you're trying to be a part of. Finally, if you complete months of training and endure grueling tests, you'll be a part of the unit.