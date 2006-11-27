Navy SEALs complete some of the most dangerous U.S. military missions. Learn about how the Navy SEALs work and what it takes to become a SEAL. See more night vision pictures Official U.S. Navy photo

Any place where there are currently U.S. troops, you'll find that SEALs are either there now or were there first. The role that Navy SEAL teams play rev­olves around getting in and out quickly and without being seen, gathering intelligence, destroying targets, and performing rescues, among other things.

U.S. Special Operations Forces, which includes elite commando forces from each branch of the military, such as the Navy SEALs, Army Rangers, Green Berets, and others have become critical to many U.S. military successes over the past decade. Each branch of the military has its own specially trained teams that can operate in any situation and perform whatever task it takes to get the job done.

What does it take to become a Navy SEAL? Even SEAL instructors can't predict who will make it all the way. The common trait instructors see in future SEALs can't really be defined, they just call it "fire in the gut." You either have it or you don't.

In this article, you'll see how Navy SEALs operate and what they do, the amazing determination it takes to become a SEAL, the widely varied skills they need, and the types of equipment they use on missions.­