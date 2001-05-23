Science
How Military Camouflage Works

by Tom Harris
U.S. Air Force cadets put on camouflage clothing and face paint as part of boot-camp training.
Photo courtesy United States Military

In war, the function of camouflage is very simple: It is used to hide yourself and your equipment from the enemy. People have been using camouflage in some form or another from the beginning of human civilization. In fact, the basic idea of camouflage predates humans entirely. It comes from the natural adaptations that let animals blend in with their environment.

In the past 100 years, camouflage has played a crucial role in most countries' military operations. In this article, we'll look at the basic idea of military camouflage to understand how it helps soldiers defeat the enemy. We'll also find o­ut about modern camouflage and see how it has kept up with technological advancements in enemy detection.

Learn More on the Discovery Channel

Scientists are researching ways to make a soldier blend in to the battlefield by making them virtually invisible to the eye. Learn about the camouflage of the future in this Discovery Channel video.

