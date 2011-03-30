Army Careers
Army careers offer security, experience and discipline. Plus, Army careers span a wide range of fields. In this section we'll examine lots of different Army careers.
Learn More
From constructing bridges to blowing them up, combat engineers must have a head for spatial thinking and a heart that isn't faint. Ready to learn about these military enlistees who are as much action as they are equation?
From World War I to the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, the U.S. military has rarely been able to fire a shot without bringing along soldiers fluent in a language other than English. How does someone get a position translating for the army?
For as long as America has had soldiers, its army has been scrutinizing information about its enemies to gain an advantage on the battlefield. That's the job of an Army intelligence analyst. So, how do you develop a career in this exciting field?
By Jeff Harder
Picture yourself deep behind enemy lines, taking calculated risks to gather information about the enemy. This is Army reconnaissance work. How can you earn yourself a spot among the reconnaissance ranks?
Noncommissioned officers (NCOs) are the backbone of the U.S. Army, rising through the ranks to become leaders. But positions this demanding require extensive training, which the Army provides in the form of professional development courses.
Whether they're on the front lines treating soldiers' battle wounds or stateside caring for veterans, Army nurses are a trusted and respected part of the U.S. military. Think you have what it takes to be one of the military's medical elite?
Whether you already know a second language or want to learn one, the Army's linguist program could provide you with ample opportunities. Find out how.
Doctors in the U.S. Army may tend the wounded in a combat zone but they're just as likely to be taking care of soldiers on an army base or doing research. Find out the benefits and challenges of becoming an army doctor.
By John Kelly
Want to join the service? One prerequisite for joining any branch of the U.S. military is a test called the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB). But what do the scores of this test mean, and how do they affect Army jobs?
Care of our public spaces and buildings, plus our environment, is a big job. Fortunately, we have the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, an organization trained and tasked with the challenge. So how can you work with this group?
Many believe the Army is the option people take when their career path hits a dead-end, or there's no money for college. But have you ever considered that joining the Army might actually open doors and help improve someone's career?
Thrill seekers love to jump out of planes for fun, so you can imagine how many soldiers are excited to earn their "jump wings" with formal training at Airborne School. But can going to "Jump School" help you with your career path?
By Jane McGrath
U.S. Army air traffic controllers manage the flow of military aircraft, but they remain soldiers at all times, bravely performing under combat conditions in places such as Afghanistan and Iraq. Learn more about this competitive career field.
By Chris Opfer
More than half a million Americans serve in the well-oiled machine known as the U.S. Army, and they're not all soldiers. Some are photographers, some are mechanics and some work in pharmacies. How does someone become an Army pharmacy technician?
If you're a soldier fighting a war in a foreign country, you want to have everything you need at your fingertips. It's a matter of life and death, and Army unit supply specialists help give soldiers the tools they need to fight.