Earthquake Pictures

These earthquake pictures show building damage, road buckling and fault lines exposed from earthquakes. Click through our gallery of earthquake pictures.

ADEK BERRY/AFP/Getty Images

Earthquakes can be caused by underground explosions or collapsing structures as well as by natural movements of the earth's plates.

AGUNG SWASTIKA/AFP/Getty Images

An earthquake can shatter our perspective of the ground we walk on as "rock solid."

SAJJAD QAYYUM/AFP/Getty Images

An earthquake's destructive power varies depending on the composition of the ground in an area and the design and placement of manmade structures.

China Photos/Getty Images

Highly developed areas built on loose ground material can suffer severe damage from even a relatively mild earthquake.

JAIME RAZURI/AFP/Getty Images

Earthquakes can precipitate other natural disasters, such as avalanches and landslides.

Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images

Surface waves are responsible for most of the damage associated with earthquakes, because they cause the most intense vibrations.

RENDRA TRISNADI/AFP/Getty Images

Earthquakes that cause property damage are usually rated 5 or higher on the Richter Scale.

AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images

It's important to design structures that can withstand the force of an earthquake, especially in quake-prone areas.

ADEK BERRY/AFP/Getty Images

Seismologists have had more success predicting locations of aftershocks than of initial earthquakes.

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

The loss of home and belongings in an earthquake can be catastrophic for quake survivors. Learn more about earthquakes.

More to Explore