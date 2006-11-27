How the Navy SEALs Work

by Lee Ann Obringer
Navy SEAL Special Reconnaissance and Direct Action

In Somalia, on December 2, 1992, during Operation Restore Hope, Navy SEALs were needed to clear the path for a Marine landing to secure the Mogadishu airport. SEALs from Team One swam to shore, measuring water depth, shore gradient, and beach composition to create maps and secure the landing. A few days later, they explored the Mogadishu Harbor to determine if an adequate port for supply ships could be found. Unexpected problems came when they found that the water in the harbor was contaminated with raw sewage and other wastes. The SEALs completed their jobs, but some became sick from the mission.

The following day, when the Marine landing was taking place, SEALs, along with Marine Recon Units, swam ahead of the landing forces as scouts. What they found was media representatives, bright lights, and television cameras in their faces as they emerged from the water and walked onto the beach. The Marine landing went on, televised for all the world to see.

Direct Action

Also in Somalia, a SEAL sniper prevented a group of marines from being shot at by a Somali gunman.

It was reported that a SEAL sniper with an M88 .50 caliber sniper rifle spotted a Somali gunman ducking behind a rock wall. He believed that the gunman was getting his weapon ready to fire at approaching Marines, who were under orders to capture the Somali faction leader, Hussein Mohammed Aideed. The SEAL knew that he could not warn the Marines in time to avoid becoming targets. He fired his rifle, sending the bullet through the rock wall and taking down the gunman behind it.

 

 

 

Non-military Missions

SEAL expertise is useful for civilian perposes, as well. In 1996, on Easter night, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center contacted the Navy SEALs to request assistance in the rescue of an injured man who was stranded on his boat off Fanning Island, about 800 miles south of Hawaii.

Since Fanning Island is 200 miles from the nearest landing strip, it would require a rescue team that could parachute in, have medical training to treat the injured man, and be able to operate his small boat. Four Navy SEALs were selected and flown to the site. Each SEAL carried 50 pounds of medical supplies and provisions when they parachuted to the lagoon where the boat was anchored.

The SEAL with medical training treated the man's wound, which was a result of a fish hook puncture and had become badly infected. Since the island was too short to land a plane on and too far out to fly by helicopter to Hawaii, they had to sail the man's boat to Christmas Island, 200 miles away.

After 36 hours of treatment, the infection was still spreading in the man's leg. With his condition getting worse, the SEALs contacted the Coast Guard for additional medical supplies to be air dropped to them before they reached Christmas Island. Army doctors flew in to Christmas Island to be ready to treat the man when the SEALs arrived. Strong winds and heavy seas slowed their progress, but finally the SEALs made it. The Army doctors were able to treat the wound, and the mission was reported a huge success. If the SEALs hadn't been able to reach the man so quickly, there would have been a very different outcome.

