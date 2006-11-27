How the Navy SEALs Work

SEAL training Official U.S. Navy photo.

Entering training to become a Navy SEAL is voluntary. Anyone can volunteer, and officers and enlisted men train side by side. In order to enter SEAL training, however, they do have to meet certain requirements. Those wishing to volunteer for SEAL training have to:

be an active-duty member of the U.S. Navy

be a man (women aren't allowed to be Navy SEALs)

be 28 or younger (although waivers for 29- and 30-year-olds are possible)

have good vision -- at least 20/40 in one eye and 20/70 in the other (corrective surgery is also possible)

be a U.S. citizen

pass the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB)

Pass a stringent physical screening test that includes the following procedure: swim 500 yards in 12.5 minutes or less, followed by a 10-minute rest; do 42 push-ups in under two minutes, followed by a two-minute rest; do 50 sit-ups in under two minutes, followed by a two-minute rest; do six pull-ups, followed by a 10-minute rest; run 1.5 miles in boots and long pants in less than 11.5 minutes

Once a potential SEAL qualifies for training, the real fun starts.