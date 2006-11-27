How the Navy SEALs Work

Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training is divided into several phases:

Indoctrination Basic Conditioning SCUBA training Land-warfare training

There is also the infamous Hell Week, which takes place toward the end of Basic Conditioning.

BUD/S lasts seven months. The initial indoctrination comprises five weeks of learning the expectations and ways of Navy SEALS. More important, it is a time to prepare physically and mentally for what's ahead.

Once indoctrination is complete, the remaining time is broken down into eight weeks of basic conditioning, eight weeks of SCUBA training, and nine weeks of land-warfare training. The training takes place at the Naval Amphibious Base at Coronado, CA.