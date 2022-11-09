4 Quantum Physics Misconceptions, Busted

Erwin Schrödinger could probably never have predicted that his thought experiment, Schrödinger's cat, would attain internet meme status in the 21st century.

It suggests that an unlucky feline stuck in a box with a kill switch triggered by a random quantum event — radioactive decay, for example — could be alive and dead at the same time, as long as we don't open the box to check.

We've long known that quantum particles can be in two states — for example in two locations — at the same time. We call this a superposition.

Scientists have been able to show this in the famous double-slit experiment, where a single quantum particle, such as a photon or electron, can go through two different slits in a wall simultaneously. How do we know that?

In quantum physics, each particle's state is also a wave. But when we send a stream of photons — one by one — through the slits, it creates a pattern of two waves interfering with each other on a screen behind the slit. As each photon didn't have any other photons to interfere with when it went through the slits, it means it must simultaneously have gone through both slits — interfering with itself (image below).

" " An interference pattern shown in the famous double-slit experiment, where a single quantum particle, such as a photon or electron, can go through two different slits in a wall simultaneously. grayjay/Shutterstock

For this to work, however, the states (waves) in the superposition of the particle going through both slits need to be "coherent" — having a well-defined relationship with each other.

These superposition experiments can be done with objects of ever-increasing size and complexity. One famous experiment by Anton Zeilinger in 1999 demonstrated quantum superposition with large molecules of Carbon-60 known as "buckyballs."

So what does this mean for our poor cat? Is it really both alive and dead as long as we don't open the box? Obviously, a cat is nothing like an individual photon in a controlled lab environment, it is much bigger and more complex. Any coherence that the trillions upon trillions of atoms that make up the cat might have with each other is extremely short-lived.

This does not mean that quantum coherence is impossible in biological systems, just that it generally won't apply to big creatures such as cats or a human.