How much energy in a hurricane, a volcano, and an earthquake?

" " Can we harness mother nature's power? Jupiterimages/ Thinkstock

Energy has been on everybody's minds lately, probably because our society is in a transition period, trying to move from polluting sources to cleaner ones. I thought it would be interesting to have a look at some of the ways Mother Nature is using energy. Natural phenomena like hurricanes, volcanos, and earthquakes are impressive displays of power, showing us that our industrial civilization isn't even the biggest player when it comes Big Energy.

On the next page, discover how much energy a hurricane generates.