How the Chicago Climate Exchange Works

There are six greeenhouse gases (GHGs) that are considered to be in part responsible for global warming: carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons and sulphur hexafluoride.

Companies, countries and individuals have two ways of reducing their total emissions. One: They can invest and implement ways to reduce their own pollution levels. Or two: They can invest in other' capacity to reduce their total emissions. The latter is known as a cap and trade system.

Every member who joins the Chicago Climate Exchange (CCX) is given an emission allowance based on their individual emission baseline and the CCX emission reduction schedule.