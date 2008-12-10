How the Chicago Climate Exchange Works

Chicago Climate Exchange: Cheat Sheet
Stuff You Need to Know:
- There are six greeenhouse gases (GHGs) that are considered to be in part responsible for global warming: carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons and sulphur hexafluoride.
- Companies, countries and individuals have two ways of reducing their total emissions. One: They can invest and implement ways to reduce their own pollution levels. Or two: They can invest in other' capacity to reduce their total emissions. The latter is known as a cap and trade system.
- Every member who joins the Chicago Climate Exchange (CCX) is given an emission allowance based on their individual emission baseline and the CCX emission reduction schedule.
- CCX members who hit or surpass their target emission reduction goals have emission credits. These credits can be traded as carbon financial instruments (CFIs) on the CCX electronic trading platform, an online trading floor that is linked up to the CCX registry.