Many of NASA's inventions are as useful here on Earth as they are out in space. NASA

Although most people today will never set foot on the moon, it's likely you come into contact with a NASA byproduct every day. Partnering with various research teams and companies, NASA continues to spawn a vast array of new technologies that have improved our daily lives. In fact, NASA has filed more than 6,300 patents with the U.S. government.

The best part? You don't need to be a rocket scientist to appreciate some of NASA's greatest innovations.