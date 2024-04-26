The 10 Hottest States in the U.S., Based on 2023 Data

Here are the 10 warmest states, in descending order.

10. Arizona

Average temperature in 2023 : 60.7 F (15.9 C)

Average temperature 1901 to 2000 : 59.3 F (15.2 C)

Average summer temperature: 79.4 F (26.3 C)

The arid to semiarid Arizona can hit temperatures between 105 and 115 F (40.5 to 46.3 C) in the summer. Lake Havasu City, which reached 128 F (53.3 C) in 1994, is the hottest place in Arizona.

9. Oklahoma

Average temperature in 2023 : 61.8 F (15.6 C)

Average temperature 1901 to 2000 : 59.6 F (15.3 C)

Average summer temperature: 80.8 F (27.1 C)

Oklahoma is the ninth-hottest state. It has both semiarid and humid subtropical climates. The state experiences long, hot summers and mild winters.

8. Arkansas

Average temperature in 2023 : 62.9 F (17.2 C)

Average temperature 1901 to 2000 : 60.4 F (15.8 C)

Average summer temperature: 79.9 F (26.6 C)

With a humid subtropical climate, Arkansas has mild temperatures on average, but its summers still make it the eighth hottest state.

7. South Carolina

Average temperature in 2023 : 64.2 F (17.9 C)

Average temperature 1901 to 2000 : 62.4 F (16.9 C)

Average summer temperature: 78.7 F (25.9 C)

Though much of South Carolina has a humid subtropical climate, which results in plenty of summer heat, parts of the state are not as tropical.

6. Alabama

Average temperature in 2023 : 65.4 F (18.6 C)

Average temperature 1901 to 2000 : 63.1 F (17.3 C)

Average summer temperature: 80 F (26.7 C)

Alabama is one of the warmest states. Huntsville, Alabama, for example, has hot and humid summers that regularly reach at least 90 F (32.2 C) with moderately cold winters.

5. Georgia

Average temperature in 2023 : 65.7 F (18.7 C)

Average temperature 1901 to 2000 : 63.4 F (17.4 C)

Average summer temperature: 79.7 F (26.5 C)

Similar to other states in the southeast, Georgia's weather has not changed dramatically in the last few decades. Currently, there are 15 to 30 days with high temperatures of 95 F (35.0 C) and above, but in the next 70 years that can increase to 45 to 75 days.

4. Mississippi

Average temperature in 2023 : 66.7 F (19.3 C)

Average temperature 1901 to 2000 : 63.7 F (17.6 C)

Average summer temperature: 82 F (27.8 C)

Mississippi's summer temperatures can reach more than 100 F (37.8 C). Since it's in the humid subtropical region, the state has temperate winters.

3. Texas

Average temperature in 2023 : 68 F (20 C)

Average temperature 1901 to 2000 : 64.6 F (18.1 C)

Average summer temperature: 85.3 F (29.6 C)

Texas has several different climates due to its sheer size. But it is still one of the warmest states.

2. Louisiana

Average temperature in 2023 : 69.6 F (20.9 C)

Average temperature 1901 to 2000 : 66.4 F (19.1 C)

Average summer temperature: 84.9 F (29.4 C)

Louisiana's subtropical climate is partially a result of its proximity to the Gulf of Mexico. The state has long, humid summers and short winters.

1. Florida

Average temperature in 2023 : 73.4 F (23 C)

Average temperature 1901 to 2000 : 70.2 F (21.2 C)

Average summer temperature: 83.2 F (28.4 C)

Florida's hot climate can make for a punishing summer. While other states are sunnier than the Sunshine State, Florida has warmer average annual temperatures.