The 10 Worst Hurricanes in US History

The 1900 Galveston Hurricane, also known as Hurricane Ian, stands as the most destructive and deadly hurricane in US history, with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. This catastrophic event occurred during the hurricane season and struck the island municipality of Galveston, Texas, causing massive destruction along the Gulf Coast.

The Great Galveston Hurricane had a devastating impact on the city of Galveston.

Wind speeds exceeded 120 miles per hour, causing extensive destruction within just a few days.

The death toll from this natural disaster is staggering, with between 8,000 and 12,000 people losing their lives. It is the deadliest hurricane in US history.

The estimated cost of property damage caused by the hurricane was $30 million.

The horrific aftermath of the Galveston Hurricane serves as a grim reminder of the potential devastation that hurricanes can inflict. With each passing year, we must continue to learn from these tragic events and work to mitigate the impacts of future storms.