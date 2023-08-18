Extreme weather events have haunted humanity throughout history, but few phenomena evoke as much fear and awe as the wrath of a hurricane. These powerful storms have left a lasting impact on the communities they’ve struck, shaping the course of history in their wake. By examining the 10 worst hurricanes in US history, we can better understand the true power of nature and the resilience of the human spirit.
Short Summary
- The 10 Worst Hurricanes in US History have caused immense destruction and loss of life, emphasizing the need for improved disaster preparedness.
- The Great Galveston Hurricane (1900) was deadliest hurricane with an estimated 8,000-12,000 deaths and $30 million in property damage.
- Superstorm Sandy (2012), Hurricane Katrina (2005), and Harvey (2017) are some of the most destructive hurricanes that caused economic impacts totaling over $150 billion.
