Revisiting Hurricane Andrew at 30: A Reflection

Hurricane Andrew, also known as tropical storm Andrew, originated from a tropical wave that emerged from the west coast of Africa on August 14, 1992. It developed into a tropical depression on August 16 and then into a tropical storm on August 17. The storm’s rapid intensification into a Category 5 hurricane by mid-day on August 23 caught many off guard. With winds reaching a staggering 175 mph and a central pressure of 922 mb, Andrew was one of the most powerful tropical storms to hit the United States.

The storm followed a destructive path, including:

Making landfall in Central and South Florida as a major hurricane

Moving across Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico, leaving a trail of shattered homes and broken communities

Making its second landfall in South Central Louisiana

Causing immense impact on both Florida and Louisiana, with hurricane force winds causing widespread damage.

Tropical Depression and Strengthening

As Hurricane Andrew developed from a tropical depression to a powerful Category 5 hurricane, its central pressure dropped to a record-breaking 922 millibars, ranking as the fourth lowest on record for a hurricane at landfall in the United States. This rapid intensification was accompanied by maximum sustained windspeeds of 141 miles per hour and gusts up to 169 miles per hour just before landfall in Florida.

The storm surge, a critical factor in the destruction caused by hurricanes, reached heights of 17 feet in Biscayne Bay, Florida, and approximately 9 feet near Terrebonne Bay in South Central Louisiana. This inundation of water, combined with the powerful winds, created a recipe for disaster in the affected areas.

Gulf of Mexico and Landfall in South Central Louisiana

After ravaging South Florida, Hurricane Andrew continued its destructive journey through the Gulf of Mexico, maintaining a consistent trajectory towards South Central Louisiana. Although it weakened slightly to a Category 3 hurricane by the time it made landfall in Louisiana, it still inflicted significant damage on the region. The combined effects of wind and storm surge led to an estimated $1 billion in damages and eight deaths in the state.

As the storm moved inland, it continued to bring heavy rains and strong winds to other areas, leaving a lasting impact on the communities it touched. The destruction caused by Hurricane Andrew serves as a stark reminder of the power and unpredictability of extreme weather events.