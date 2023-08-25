Uncovering Facts and Insights into Hurricane Sandy - 10 Years On

Hurricane Sandy:

Emerged as a tropical wave in the tropical North Atlantic on October 19, 2012

Officially classified as a tropical depression south of Jamaica on October 22

Rapidly intensified, becoming a Category 1 hurricane on October 24, with sustained winds of 80 miles per hour

Continued to wreak havoc until October 29, 2012

By October 25, its winds had increased to 110 miles per hour as it traversed eastern Jamaica and eastern Cuba, both located in the Caribbean Sea.

Advertisement

From Tropical Depression to Hurricane

The rapid intensification of Sandy from a tropical depression to a powerful tropical cyclone can be attributed to favorable conditions in the Caribbean Sea, including warm waters and low wind shear. As tropical storm Sandy moved northward, its winds expanded, covering an enormous area, with tropical-storm-force winds stretching over a diameter of 870 miles.

This massive storm system, visible in Hurricane Sandy satellite images, would soon collide with an approaching cold front, transforming it into the infamous Superstorm Sandy.

Impact on the Caribbean and Eastern Cuba

Before reaching the United States, Hurricane Sandy took a heavy toll on the Caribbean, particularly Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Eastern Cuba. In Jamaica, the hurricane caused flooding and landslides, displacing thousands of people. The Dominican Republic experienced similar devastation, with flooding and wind damage destroying thousands of homes.

In Eastern Cuba, Sandy made landfall west of Santiago de Cuba, resulting in:

Coastal flooding

Extensive wind damage inland

Destruction of approximately 15,888 housing units

Damage to 22,000 more housing units

A high number of people affected

The catastrophic impacts of Sandy in the Caribbean foreshadowed the devastation that would soon strike the Atlantic coast of the United States.

The Collision with a Cold Front

As Sandy approached the U.S. East Coast, it encountered a cold front. This interaction drew a portion of the cold air mass south of the hurricane, causing the jet stream that separated the two systems to turn westward. This sharp change in direction steered Sandy toward the New Jersey coast, where it would make landfall on October 29.

As the cold air blended with the warm air of the hurricane, the two systems merged, transforming Sandy into an expansive extratropical cyclone. This unusual combination of hurricane conditions and cold fronts amplified the potency of Hurricane Sandy, resulting in a storm that would cause extensive damage and loss of life along the Atlantic coast.

The transformation of Hurricane Sandy into Superstorm Sandy marked the beginning of a catastrophic event that would leave a lasting impact on the United States.