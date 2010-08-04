Take a journey into the future of aviation. Switchblade planes and sonic aircraft may soon be taking people around the world faster than ever.
The Google co-founder is reportedly is building a giant airship that to deliver humanitarian supplies and double as a flying yacht. He's not the only one with an eye to the sky.
New atmospheric analysis shows that a changing climate will make both common and severe turbulence significantly more likely in decades to come.
Dutch researchers are proposing banked, continuous runways to handle traffic more efficiently and take up less space.
An airplane wing that can change shape depending on the conditions would increase efficiency and reduce emissions.
Internet sensation Colin Furze has used home tools and a workshed to create a working hoverbike. Watch it in action in this video.
The pilots of the sun-fueled Solar Impulse 2, halfway through its 'round-the-world trip, self-hypnotize while spending days on end in a space the size of a coffin.
Sonic booms: so annoying! That's why the space agency and Lockheed Martin are on a 'QueSST' to science some physics and create a supersonic jet that's like so hush-hush.
Researchers devise a new anti-icing material after observing these garden pests.
Will airlines ever change for the better? One marketing concept called Poppi hopes to inspire innovation and push the industry forward.
This hybrid airship isn't exactly your great-grandfather's zeppelin.
We're not quite at floating cruise ship phase, but modern dirigibles could be rising stars for carting cargo.
What is the future of supersonic flight? Learn more about the future of supersonic flight in this article.
The loops, rolls and rocketlike maneuvers these stunt pilots perform are astounding. What's the history behind aerobatics and how do they perform those tricks in the sky?
Aircraft that can alter their wing configurations in mid-flight have been in development since World War II. Now technology has finally caught up with the concept, and Northrop Grumman is in the process of building an unmanned shape-shifting plane: the Switchblade. Learn about variable-wing geometry.
The Aeroscraft is a heavier-than-air vehicle currently in development for use in the near future. Learn how the Aeroscraft flies and what it will be able to do.
Need to go from New York City to Australia, but don't have a lot of time? Book a seat on board Boeing's new sonic cruiser!