Future

Take a journey into the future of aviation. Switchblade planes and sonic aircraft may soon be taking people around the world faster than ever.

 Could Google's Sergey Brin Help Speed Along the Coming Airship Revolution?

The Google co-founder is reportedly is building a giant airship that to deliver humanitarian supplies and double as a flying yacht. He's not the only one with an eye to the sky.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jun 15, 2017

 Climate Change Will Likely Increase Airplane Turbulence

New atmospheric analysis shows that a changing climate will make both common and severe turbulence significantly more likely in decades to come.

By Chris Opfer Apr 6, 2017

 Will Circular Airport Runways Ever Take Off?

Dutch researchers are proposing banked, continuous runways to handle traffic more efficiently and take up less space.

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 27, 2017

 Flexible, Bendable Wings Could Put a New Twist on Air Travel

An airplane wing that can change shape depending on the conditions would increase efficiency and reduce emissions.

By Patrick J. Kiger Nov 18, 2016

 Homemade Hoverbike Takes Its First Flight

Internet sensation Colin Furze has used home tools and a workshed to create a working hoverbike. Watch it in action in this video.

By Christopher Hassiotis Apr 29, 2016

 What It's Like Circumnavigating the Globe in a Solar-powered Plane

The pilots of the sun-fueled Solar Impulse 2, halfway through its 'round-the-world trip, self-hypnotize while spending days on end in a space the size of a coffin.

By Christopher Hassiotis Apr 27, 2016

 NASA's Aiming for Supersonic Jets Free of That Pesky Sonic Boom

Sonic booms: so annoying! That's why the space agency and Lockheed Martin are on a 'QueSST' to science some physics and create a supersonic jet that's like so hush-hush.

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 30, 2016

 Slugs Might Save Your Plane From Icy Wings

Researchers devise a new anti-icing material after observing these garden pests.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Mar 17, 2016

 How an Imaginary Airline Called Poppi Is Pushing Travel Industry Innovation

Will airlines ever change for the better? One marketing concept called Poppi hopes to inspire innovation and push the industry forward.

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 8, 2016

 The FAA Just Approved a Hybrid Airship, But What Is That, Exactly?

This hybrid airship isn't exactly your great-grandfather's zeppelin.

By Patrick J. Kiger Dec 11, 2015

 Dirigibles: Bobbing Along Toward a Comeback

We're not quite at floating cruise ship phase, but modern dirigibles could be rising stars for carting cargo.

By Julia Layton Oct 20, 2015

 What is the future of supersonic flight?

What is the future of supersonic flight? Learn more about the future of supersonic flight in this article.

By Alexander Davies

 How Aerobatics Works

The loops, rolls and rocketlike maneuvers these stunt pilots perform are astounding. What's the history behind aerobatics and how do they perform those tricks in the sky?

By Patrick J. Kiger

 How the Switchblade Plane Will Work

Aircraft that can alter their wing configurations in mid-flight have been in development since World War II. Now technology has finally caught up with the concept, and Northrop Grumman is in the process of building an unmanned shape-shifting plane: the Switchblade. Learn about variable-wing geometry.

By Ed Grabianowski

 How the Aeroscraft Will Work

The Aeroscraft is a heavier-than-air vehicle currently in development for use in the near future. Learn how the Aeroscraft flies and what it will be able to do.

By Ed Grabianowski

 How Sonic Cruisers Will Work

Need to go from New York City to Australia, but don't have a lot of time? Book a seat on board Boeing's new sonic cruiser!

By Kevin Bonsor