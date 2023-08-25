7 Power Crystals for Protection and Positive Energy

Black Tourmaline is a powerful crystal that acts as the ultimate shield against negative energy. Renowned for its protective properties, this versatile crystal not only defends against negative energies but also promotes grounding, making it one of the best protection crystals available.

How to Use Black Tourmaline

To harness the full potential of Black Tourmaline, it’s important to know how to use it effectively. Wearing it as jewelry or placing it in strategic locations can greatly enhance its protective properties. For instance, positioning the crystal near doorways and windows can block negative energy and guard the area from any detrimental energy.

It’s essential to cleanse your Black Tourmaline regularly to maintain its effectiveness. Rinsing it with water and utilizing brown rice is an optimal method for cleansing this powerful stone.

Benefits and Properties

Black Tourmaline’s protective properties include:

Shielding against negative energy

Replacing negative energy with a sense of neutrality

Defending against psychic attacks

Disrupting negative thought patterns

One of the unique features of Black Tourmaline is its ability to cleanse other stones. Its capacity to remove unwanted energy makes it a valuable asset in maintaining the purity and effectiveness of your other crystals.