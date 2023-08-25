7 Power Crystals for Protection and Positive Energy

By: HowStuffWorks  |  Aug 25, 2023
crystals for protection
Protective crystals create a barrier against negativity, enhancing personal energy and spiritual security. Karl Hentz / Getty Images

Did you know that the Earth has gifted us with powerful crystals for protection, healing, and transformation in our lives? Whether you’re dealing with negative energy, seeking spiritual growth, or wanting to boost your confidence, the right crystal can make all the difference. In this blog post, we’ll explore the 7 power crystals for protection that can help you harness positive energy and create a life filled with love, abundance, and happiness.

  • Black Tourmaline shields against negative energy and encourages grounding.
  • Obsidian absorbs negative energy, purges toxic thought patterns, and protects one’s energy.
  • Amethyst provides spiritual protection while Citrine attracts wealth & prosperity. Hematite offers grounding benefits & Pyrite boosts confidence. Selenite cleanses for balance & harmony.

1. Black Tourmaline: The Ultimate Shield

Black Tourmaline is a powerful crystal that acts as the ultimate shield against negative energy. Renowned for its protective properties, this versatile crystal not only defends against negative energies but also promotes grounding, making it one of the best protection crystals available.

How to Use Black Tourmaline

To harness the full potential of Black Tourmaline, it’s important to know how to use it effectively. Wearing it as jewelry or placing it in strategic locations can greatly enhance its protective properties. For instance, positioning the crystal near doorways and windows can block negative energy and guard the area from any detrimental energy.

It’s essential to cleanse your Black Tourmaline regularly to maintain its effectiveness. Rinsing it with water and utilizing brown rice is an optimal method for cleansing this powerful stone.

Benefits and Properties

Black Tourmaline’s protective properties include:

  • Shielding against negative energy
  • Replacing negative energy with a sense of neutrality
  • Defending against psychic attacks
  • Disrupting negative thought patterns

One of the unique features of Black Tourmaline is its ability to cleanse other stones. Its capacity to remove unwanted energy makes it a valuable asset in maintaining the purity and effectiveness of your other crystals.

Obsidian: The Energy Absorber

Obsidian, a naturally occurring volcanic glass, is known as the energy absorber. This powerful protective stone offers the following benefits:

  • Absorbs negative energy
  • Protects against psychic attacks
  • Eliminates unhealthy vibrations
  • Purges toxic thought patterns

With its ability to shield you from negativity, the obsidian is one of the perfect protection stones for safeguarding your energy.

How to Use Obsidian

To harness the power of the Obsidian, you can wear it or place it in areas of high tension. For instance, positioning it at entrances and in areas with negative energy can help absorb and transmute that energy into positivity, effectively keeping negative energy at bay and reducing negative emotions.

When using Obsidian, it’s essential to cleanse it regularly to maintain its effectiveness. Running water and brown rice are recommended for cleansing this potent crystal.

Benefits and Properties

Obsidian’s energy-absorbing properties make it the perfect addition to your collection of protection crystals. It serves as a shield against psychic attacks, providing a protective energy that blocks any negative energy that could be sent your way.

Additionally, Obsidian facilitates a connection to your inner power, enabling access to your intuition and inner strength. This crystal can also assist in bringing to light the truth that you may be keeping from yourself.

Amethyst: The Spiritual Protector

Amethyst, a beautiful purple crystal, is known as the spiritual protector. This versatile stone offers both spiritual and emotional protection while promoting inner peace. It can also help overcome addiction, making it a valuable tool for personal growth and healing.

How to Use Amethyst

Amethyst can be used in various ways to promote protection and spiritual growth. Placing a piece of Amethyst under your pillow can help guard against nightmares and psychic interference while sleeping. Wearing it in a necklace can shield you from negative energies while in a public setting.

It’s essential to cleanse your Amethyst regularly to maintain its effectiveness. Running water and brown rice are recommended methods for cleansing this powerful crystal.

Benefits and Properties

Amethyst is much more than just a spiritual protector. It is believed to facilitate spiritual growth and improve general well-being. Its crystals can be used to instill calmness and serenity, thus allowing for a more optimistic outlook.

Amethyst is also known for its healing properties. It has the power to cleanse and purify the body and spirit, as well as to assist in healing the mind and body.

Citrine: The Positivity Generator

Citrine, often referred to as the “Sun Stone,” is a crystal that generates positive energy. Known for its ability to eliminate negativity, citrine promotes abundance and success. It is an essential addition to your collection of protective crystals, as it helps to create a positive and abundant environment.

How to Use Citrine

Citrine can be used in various ways to harness its protective and positive properties. Positioning it in your home or workspace can help eliminate negativity and promote a positive energy flow. Wearing Citrine jewelry can also provide protection and positivity when you’re on the go.

Be sure to cleanse your Citrine regularly to maintain its effectiveness. Running water and brown rice are recommended methods for cleansing this radiant crystal.

Benefits and Properties

Citrine’s positivity-generating properties make it a valuable addition to your protection arsenal. Using citrine can:

  • Attract wealth and prosperity
  • Bring optimism and happiness
  • Inspire clarity and focus
  • Attract abundance

Citrine also has a calming effect on the Solar Plexus and Third Eye Chakra, providing relief from fear and anxiety and dispelling negative thoughts. This gorgeous gemstone can help you manifest your desires while maintaining a positive attitude.

Hematite: The Grounding Stone

Hematite is a grounding stone that has the following properties:

  • Protects against negative energy
  • Enhances self-esteem and mental clarity
  • Reduces stress and anxiety
  • Promotes a sense of calm and inner peace

Its healing properties make it an ideal crystal for those seeking balance and stability in their everyday lives.

How to Use Hematite

Hematite can be used in the following ways:

  • Worn or placed in areas of high stress to guard against negative energy and bolster self-esteem
  • Worn directly on the skin, such as in beaded bracelets or necklaces, for optimal results
  • Beneficial in aiding relaxation, grounding one’s energy, and establishing boundaries

Remember to cleanse your Hematite regularly to maintain its effectiveness. Running water and brown rice are recommended methods for cleansing this grounding stone.

Benefits and Properties

Hematite’s grounding and protective properties make it an essential stone for those seeking balance and stability. It can help bring harmony to the body and mind while reducing feelings of anger and frustration.

In addition to its grounding effects, hematite is known for its ability to enhance self-esteem and confidence. It can assist in augmenting self-confidence and self-worth, as well as mitigating feelings of insecurity and fear.

Pyrite: The Confidence Booster

Pyrite, also known as fool’s gold, is a protection crystal that boosts confidence while releasing negative energy and attracting abundance. Its golden hue serves as a reminder of the wealth and success that can be drawn into your life with the help of this powerful crystal.

Pyrite is a great choice for anyone looking to increase their confidence and attract abundance into their lives.

How to Use Pyrite

Pyrite can be positioned virtually anywhere to influence your life positively. Keep it in your pocket or place it throughout your home to attract good fortune and positive energy. To maintain its abundant energy, cleanse it regularly with clear quartz.

Pyrite can also be worn as jewelry or placed on your desk to inspire creativity. Its attractive hue serves as a reminder of the wealth and success that can be drawn into your life with the help of this powerful crystal.

Benefits and Properties

Pyrite is more than just a confidence booster. It can offer protection against negative energy and undesirable vibes, making it a valuable addition to your collection of protective crystals.

Pyrite also has the ability to attract wealth and abundance through the emanation of positive energy. Its presence in your life serves as a reminder that you have the power to manifest your desires and create the life you dream of.

Selenite: The Purifier

Selenite, a pale satin spar stone, is known for its ability to:

  • Eliminate stagnant and negative energy
  • Replace them with uplifting vibrations
  • Purify your environment
  • Promote mental clarity
  • Support spiritual growth

It is believed to be a powerful tool for meditation and can be used to open and activate the mind.

How to Use Selenite

Selenite can be used in various ways to harness its purifying and protective properties. Place it throughout your home to create an atmosphere of tranquility and luminosity, or wear it as a necklace to maintain a constant connection to its purifying energy.

To maintain its effectiveness, cleanse your Selenite regularly. Running water and brown rice are recommended methods for cleansing this powerful crystal.

Benefits and Properties

Selenite’s purifying and healing properties make it an essential crystal for those seeking harmony and balance in their lives. It has the following benefits:

  • Eliminates obstructed and deleterious energy
  • Replaces negative energy with high buoyant vibrations
  • Imparts illumination and effervescence to your space
  • Creates an atmosphere of tranquility and luminosity

In addition to its purifying properties, Selenite can help you connect with your higher consciousness and spiritual guides, making it an ideal crystal for those seeking to deepen their spiritual journey.

Summary

In conclusion, these 7 power crystals offer a wide range of protective, purifying, and positive properties that can transform your life. Harnessing the energy of Black Tourmaline, Obsidian, Amethyst, Citrine, Hematite, Pyrite, and Selenite can bring about a sense of peace, abundance, and happiness. Embrace the power of these crystals and watch as your life flourishes with love, success, and positivity.

This article was created using AI technology.

