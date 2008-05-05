Can animals predict the weather?

Jessika Toothman, Staff Writer HowStuffWorks 2009

Writing about animals always fascinates me. There are, of course, the necessary caveats: We could be simply anthropomorphizing them or misinterpreting their behaviors and motivations. So far, it's impossible to completely rule that out -- but apart from that, animal stories are so good.

For this article, I got to read about animal responses to weather such as storms and hurricanes, along with similar natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis. Whether it was sharks fleeing to deeper, calmer waters before a hurricane hit or elephants seeking high ground to avoid tsunami waves pounding the shoreline, I have to say that in my heart, I retroactively root for each and every one of these animals when I read their stories. And while I give the naysayers their spot in the articles in order to present all sides, personally, I think the animals involved never get the full credit they're due as amazingly perceptive and intelligent entities.

