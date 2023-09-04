Hurricane Julia Hits Central America: 28 Dead and Rising

Tropical Storm Julia initially formed as a tropical depression on October 7, 2022, off the coast of northern Venezuela. As it gained strength, Julia intensified into a hurricane, making landfall on Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast, with maximum sustained winds. The tropical storm late in the season surprised many experts.

With torrential rainfall and life-threatening flash floods, the storm cut a destructive path through Central America, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Advertisement

Origin and Strengthening

Originating from a tropical wave over the southern Caribbean Sea, Julia rapidly intensified from a minimal hurricane to a low-end Category 4 within 24 hours, becoming the fifth hurricane of the season. The storm’s formation was fueled by warm sea surface temperatures, which enabled it to develop into a formidable force, threatening lives and property in its path.

Julia was the first major hurricane of the season, and its rapid intensification was a disaster.

Hurricane Status and Landfall in Nicaragua

Reaching Category 1 status, Hurricane Julia made landfall in Nicaragua. The National Hurricane Center played a critical role in tracking and forecasting Julia’s path, providing vital information to help communities prepare for the storm’s impact.

As Julia blew through the region, it unleashed torrential rainfall, life-threatening flash floods, and heavy rains on the unsuspecting population.

West Northwest Movement

As the storm system moved west-northwest across Central America, countries like El Salvador and San Andres Island were heavily affected. Julia’s heavy rains caused life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

In San Andres Island, the hurricane’s powerful winds blew away the roofs of several houses and toppled trees, although no immediate casualties were reported.