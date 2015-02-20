Science
Space
Astronomy
Stars

Could a planet exist without a host star?

By: Kate Kershner

Can a planet just wander aimlessly through the universe without a star to orbit?
Can a planet just wander aimlessly through the universe without a star to orbit?
Daniel Rocal - PHOTOGRAPHY/Getty Images

We in our snug little solar system can be forgiven for thinking that everything revolves around our sun. (Mostly because everything in our own little corner of the universe does, in fact, revolve around the sun.) But does that mean that every planet in the universe needs a warm body to snuggle up to? Can a planet just wander aimlessly through the universe without a star to orbit?

Absolutely. But you might be surprised to find that planets can exist in several other iterations, too. They can orbit dead stars, for one, or might fly through the universe at extraordinary speeds thanks to a kind of cosmic slingshot event. But before we get to our free-wheelin' planet cousins, let's give a little background on how stars usually support planets.

Advertisement

For one, stars and planets are usually formed from the same mess of matter. When a nebula (a big cloud of gas and dust) collapses, the core forms a hot star. The outer disk begins to form planets, as matter sticks together in an orbit around the core [source: HubbleSite]. Matter either collides with the infant planets or sticks to them, so that in time the orbit becomes an HOV lane: free and clear for the planet to travel.

We're not quite certain how planets form without stars. But scientists do know that some wandering planets without a sun (also called runaway planets) broke away from their star after birth. Some of these planets are actually catapulting through the universe at nearly 30 million miles (48 million kilometers) per hour [source: Harvard-Smithsonian]!

So what happens when a planet doesn't have a star to guide the way? These superfast planets (called hypervelocity planets) are produced the same way as hypervelocity stars. When a double-star system gets too close to a black hole one of the stars is consumed while the other is sent shooting through the universe. While the planets of a catapulted sun might follow it and continue orbiting, the black-hole sun's planets might just be shot out of their orbit [source: Harvard-Smithsonian].

Nearby gas giants can also cause planets to careen out of solar orbit and plunge into space. Two University of Chicago scientists researched whether a planet dramatically ripped from its solar system and sent forth into the frigid atmosphere of open space could still harbor life under frozen oceans. Their findings? A planet three or four times bigger than Earth could have enough heat to keep an ocean liquid under an icy surface a few kilometers thick; the ocean could last billions of years. The type of life sustained, though, would almost certainly be microscopic organisms [source: Grossman].

Advertisement

Science > Astronomy Terms > Floating Planet
Science > Astronomy > How Nomad Planets Work
Science > Space Exploration > How Planet Hunting Works
Science > The Solar System > Why is Pluto no longer considered a planet?
Science > Future Space > How Will We Colonize Other Planets?
Science > Geophysics > How much does planet Earth weigh?
Science > The Solar System > Why Did It Take So Long to 'Discover' Planet Nine?
Science > The Solar System > What's the Order of the Planets in the Solar System?
Science > The Solar System > Does it rain on other planets?
Science > The Solar System > Jupiter: Yokozuna of Gas Giants, Banisher of Planets
Science > The Solar System > How do planets form?
Science > Stars > White Dwarfs Can Shred Planets to Pieces
Science > The Solar System > Who Named Planet Earth?
Science > Space Exploration > Does a planet need continents to support life?
Science > The Solar System > Is Planet Nine Actually a Primordial Black Hole?
Science > Space Exploration > How many planets in our universe could support life?
Science > Stars > Could a planet exist without a host star?
Science > The Solar System > Why Are Planets Almost Spherical?
Science > The Solar System > NASA Announces New Solar System Packed With Seven Planets
Science > The Solar System > Pluto: Is It a Planet After All?
Science > The Solar System > Haumea, a Dwarf Planet in the Kuiper Belt, Has Its Own Ring
Science > Space Exploration > New NASA Satellite Is Hunting for Distant Planets
Science > The Solar System > Ancient Obliteration of Dwarf Planets May Have Created Saturn's Rings
Science > The Solar System > Is Earth the Only Planet With Tectonic Plates?
Science > Stars > How do astronomers detect that a star has a planet orbiting it?
Science > Space Exploration > Can we detect water on exoplanets?
Science > The Solar System > The Truth Behind the Rogue Planet Nibiru
Science > The Solar System > Uranus: The Planet on a Very Tilted Axis
Science > The Solar System > Ploonets: When Moons Become Planets
Science > Astronomy Terms > Planetarium
Science > Space Exploration > 10 Remarkable Exoplanets
Science > Space Exploration > Closest Exoplanet Yet Confirmed By European Southern Observatory
Science > Stars > Spotted: Early Planetary Formation Around a Binary Star System
Science > Stars > This Is How We'll Detect Life on Distant Exoplanets
Science > Space Exploration > NASA's Kepler Mission Adds 100 Alien Worlds to Exoplanet Tally
Science > Space Exploration > Can amateur astronomers spot exoplanets?
Science > Future Space > 10 Best Ideas for Interplanetary Communication
Science > Space Exploration > LISA: Detecting Exoplanets Using Gravitational Waves
Science > The Solar System > How NASA Planetary Protection Works
Science > Astronomy Terms > Planetesimal Hypothesis
Entertainment > Memorable Movies > In 'Star Wars' Entire Stars and Planets Get Destroyed â Is That Possible?

Lots More Information

Related Articles

  • Atkinson, Nancy. "'Nomad' planets could outnumber stars 100,000 to 1." UniverseToday.com. Feb. 23, 2012. (Sept. 4, 2014) http://www.universetoday.com/93749/nomad-planets-could-outnumber-stars-100000-to-1/
  • Grossman, Lisa. "Rogue planets could harbor life." Wired. Feb. 10, 2011. (Sept. 4, 2014) http://www.wired.com/2011/02/steppenwolf-planet/
  • Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. "Planet Starship." March 22, 2012. (Sept. 4, 2014) http://www.cfa.harvard.edu/news/2012-06
  • HubbleSite. "Discovering Planets Beyond." (Sept. 4, 2014) http://hubblesite.org/hubble_discoveries/discovering_planets_beyond/how-do-planets-form
  • Klotz, Irene. "Nomad planets roam our galaxy." Discovery News. Feb. 24, 2012. (Sept. 4, 2014) http://news.discovery.com/space/astronomy/galaxy-filled-with-wandering-planets-study-finds-120224.htm
  • Major, Jason. "Worlds without suns." UniverseToday.com. May 30, 2012. (Sept. 4, 2014) http://www.universetoday.com/95532/worlds-without-suns-nomad-planets-could-number-in-the-quadrillions/
  • NASA. "Planets around other stars." May 14, 2014. (Sept. 4, 2014) http://science.nasa.gov/astrophysics/focus-areas/exoplanet-exploration/
  • Villard, Ray. "Can living planets exist around dead stars?" Discovery News. Nov. 25, 2012. (Sept. 4, 2014) http://news.discovery.com/space/can-living-planets-exist-around-dead-stars-121125.htm
Citation