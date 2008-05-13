Science
Radio Telescope Image Gallery

by Rick Mayda

Radio telescopes can give us some impressive insights into the universe. This collection of pictures highlights some of the images these telescopes have captured.

Alan Kearney/Getty Images

Like other powerful telescopes, radio telescopes are often placed at high altitudes for better perception. Next, see an image of a radio telescope at night.

Chris Cheadle/Getty Images

This digital enhancement shows a radio telescope at night. These machines don't sleep -- they record radio waves all day, every day. See a radio telescope with an interesting neighbor in the next photo.

VisionsofAmerica/Joe Sohm/Getty Images

This radio telescope is kept company by an old windmill as it scans the skies for radio activity. Unlike this one, most radio telescopes are used in groups, as shown in the next photo.

Peter Pearson/Getty Images

These telescopes belong to the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, for whom they produce very high-resolution images. See a telescope at a very different angle in the next photo.

Panoramic images/Getty Images

This is a low angle view of a radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. Next, see another radio telescope location.

Altrendo Travel/Getty Images

This radio telescope at the Kitt Peak Observatory in Arizona is one of many here that are widely used by professional astronomers. In the next photo, an astronomer sits atop a huge radio telescope.

Louie Psihoyos/Getty Images

Astronomer Jill Tarter sits high atop a telescope at Arecibo Observatory. Dr. Tarter is a renowned SETI Institute scientist, author and public speaker. Like the man in the next photo, she is inspired by the mysteries of the heavens.

Louie Psihoyos/Getty Images

Photographer and author Louie Psihoyos on location at Arecibo Observatory. See a parabolic telescope in the next photo.

Keystone/Getty Images

This parabolic aerial telescope is used to measure the radiation originating in our own Milky Way galaxy. What might it find? The man in the next photo may be wondering the same thing.

Martin Barraud/Getty Images

This man, like all the generations before him, peers up at the unknown in awe. Will radio telescopes ever find life out in space?

