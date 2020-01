Black Hole Image Gallery Artist concept of the near vicinity of the black hole at the core of galaxy NGC 4261. See more black hole images. Photo courtesy NASA/Space Telescope Science Institute (J. Gitlin, artist)

You may have heard someone say, "My desk has become a black hole!" You may have seen an astronomy program on television or read a magazine article on black holes. These exotic objects have captured our imagination ever since they were predicted by Einstein's Theory of General Relativity in 1915.

What are black holes? Do they really exist? How can we find them? In this article, we will examine black holes and answer all of these questions!