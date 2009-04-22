Observatories

Observatories are structures designed and equipped for observing astronomical events. In this section you will learn all about famous observatories and the role they play astronomy.

 The Hitomi Satellite Briefly Glimpsed the Universe, Then Died — What Happened?

The Japanese satellite aimed to look deep into the universe. It died just a month after launch—but provided a brief, tantalizing hint of discoveries it might have made.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jul 15, 2016

 We're Now One Step Closer to a Gravitational Wave Space Observatory

The LISA Pathfinder prototype just pulled off a technological breakthrough on the path to the ESA's 2034 mission to observe Einstein's ripples in space-time.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jun 7, 2016

 Anti-asteroid Space 'Sentinel' Could Soon Patrol the Planetary Skies

The B612 Foundation want to protect Earth from asteroid collisions with a telescope called Sentinel. The foundation just needs a few hundred million dollars to do it.

By Jonathan Strickland Mar 24, 2016

 Gazing at Celestial History Through the James Webb Space Telescope

When the James Webb Space Telescope is in orbit, it will let us peer farther back into the universe’s past than Hubble could have ever imagined.

By Ben Bowlin Mar 4, 2016

 Peering Into the Heart of the James Webb Space Telescope

With its huge mirror now assembled, the James Webb Space Telescope is getting closer to being ready. Get to know the telescope that will enable some serious star gazing.

By Ben Bowlin Feb 5, 2016

 Get a Sneak Peek at the James Webb Space Telescope

The HowStuffWorks Now team visited the James Webb Space Telescope at Goddard to see exactly what this awesome telescope is all about. Come see for yourself.

By Ben Bowlin Dec 16, 2015

 What is astrophotography?

If your idea of photographing the stars has nothing to do with Hollywood, you might be interested in astrophotography -- the sky's literally the limit.

By Jessika Toothman

 Comet Pictures

Comets are some of the most stunning elements of space. These clumps of dust and ice feature amazing tails that can stretch for thousands of miles. This gallery showcases some examples of comets.

 Radio Telescope Image Gallery

Radio telescopes can give us some impressive insights into the universe. This collection of pictures highlights some of the images these telescopes have captured.

By Rick Mayda

 Nebula Image Gallery

Some of the most amazing star making regions in space are highlighted in this collection of nebula pictures. Check out some stunning pictures nebulae in this gallery.

 How do I build a telescope at home?

There are all kinds of telescopes, but you can make a simple one on your own. You'll need a few basic supplies and this step-by-step article. Get ready to star-gaze!