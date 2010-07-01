Paleontology

Paleontology is a historical science focused on explaining life on earth. The study of fossils can help us answer the question of where we came from.

Geology / Paleontology
 13,000-year-old Footprints Found in British Columbia

Archaeologists discovered three sets of human footprints on a remote island off the coast of British Columbia. They've now determined these footprints are the oldest in all of North America.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Mar 28, 2018

 Our World Is Rich With Places to See Real Dinosaur Tracks

Where on the planet can you visit to see with your own eyes the tracks left by dinosaurs? Fossilized dino footprints might be just outside your back door, but here are good places to start.

By Jesslyn Shields Nov 10, 2017

 Saber-tooth Kittens Were Big-boned

Researchers discovered that everyone's favorite prehistoric cat had some seriously big bones — even as a youngster.

By Robert Lamb Sep 29, 2017

 Newly Discovered Fossil Reveals Ancient Penguins Were Huge

The prehistoric penguin was the size of a small adult human, which says a lot about penguins' evolution.

By Shelley Danzy Mar 14, 2017

 New Expedition Hunts for Dinosaurs — And More! — Beneath Antarctic Ice

Antarctica is tough to get to. Tougher still, for a group of paleontologists, is not knowing what's under all that ice. This expedition looks to remedy that problem.

By Jesslyn Shields Feb 2, 2016

 So You Dug Up a Woolly Mammoth in Your Backyard. Can You Keep It?

Can you keep ancient things you unearth? While the short answer is, yes, there are, of course, legal and ethical considerations depending on the circumstances.

By Karen Kirkpatrick Nov 9, 2015

 10 Extinct Hominids

Decades of fossil discoveries have revealed much about the extinct members of our hominid family tree, but we're far from having all the answers. What have we learned from some of these fascinating finds?

By Jane McGrath

 Could we resurrect dinosaurs from fossil embryos?

You likely heard that paleontologists uncovered a cache of dinosaur embryos, bone fragments and eggshells in China. You also may recall that we've made crazy leaps forward in genetics and genomics. Can we put the two together and create a dinosaur?

By Nicholas Gerbis

 Fossils: From Organic to Rock in a Matter of Millennia

From dinosaur skeletons to petrified wood, fossils help us learn about prehistoric creatures' anatomy and physiology. See pictures of incredible examples of fossils from around the world.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

 How Anthropology Works

Anthropologists specialize in, well, us. But studying humankind doesn't mean you have to hole up in a library or laboratory. Take a peek at this article to learn more about the dynamic, enriching field of anthropology.

By Nathan Chandler

 What is the oldest fossil ever found?

When it comes to fossils, specimens like Sue the Tyrannosaurus rex grab much of the attention. And while Sue is a staggering 67 million years old, she's a new kid on the block, compared to some of the oldest fossils ever found. What's older than Sue?

By Jonathan Atteberry

 How incomplete is the fossil record?

At best, fossilization is a long and tricky process that mineralizes an occasional Tyrannosaurus rex or other extraordinary find. How has that affected our chances at charting a model of life itself?

By Robert Lamb

 Is there fossil evidence for human evolution?

It's easy to trace the evolution of the automobile. Your family tree poses a whole different challenge. Even an extensive genealogy chart can only reach back so far. So how do we chart the evolution of the human race?

By Robert Lamb

 How can soft tissue exist in dinosaur fossils?

Crack open any science textbook and the authors will tell you that such things don't happen. So how did a couple of paleontologists and an acid bath turn that widespread belief on its head?

By Robert Lamb

 Is there a definite link between birds and dinosaurs?

Birds then dinosaurs or dinosaurs then birds? It's a lot like the chicken-and-egg question, only with paleontologists. Who's arguing what these days, and what are they citing as evidence?

By Robert Lamb

 Were dinosaurs the most successful animals on Earth?

When some people hear the word "dinosaur," they immediately think of outdated technology. Does that mean that the dinosaurs themselves were failures?

By Tracy V. Wilson

 What if the Chicxulub meteor had missed the Earth?

Many scientists believe that the impact from a massive asteroid was what killed off the dinosaurs. It's what started the Age of Mammals. But what if the asteroid had missed?

By Tracy V. Wilson

 How are fossil replicas made?

Sometimes dinosaur fossils are too large and heavy to display without damaging them. How are those enormous models built? And what makes them look so realistic?

By Tracy V. Wilson

 What's so special about a dinosaur named Leonardo?

Ever since its discovery in 2000, a dinosaur fossil named Leonardo has held the interest of paleontologists the world over. A 3-D model of the animal even toured the world. So what's the big deal?

By Tracy V. Wilson

 Could dinosaurs swim?

Scientists believe that water pressure kept many dinosaurs from swimming. But does that mean that none of these massive animals took a prehistoric skinny-dip?

By Tracy V. Wilson

 Did dinosaurs have feathers?

Some people believe that dinosaurs were relatives of today's birds. But, you might ask, if that's so, why didn't they have feathers? Funny you should ask.

By Tracy V. Wilson

 How did dinosaurs leave tracks in solid stone?

It's not a trick; before you are a number of reptilian footprints in the rock. They're dinosaur tracks, preserved for thousands of years. But how did they possibly get there?

By Tracy V. Wilson

 How did scientists find soft tissue in dinosaur fossils?

Everyone knows that once a bone has fossilized, it's hard as a rock, right? So how did scientists find soft tissue inside a broken dinosaur bone?

By Tracy V. Wilson

 How do scientists know what's inside dinosaur eggs?

Dinosaur eggs and the embryos inside can teach us a lot about dinosaur reproduction and behavior. But how do scientists get the rocky embryos out from the equally rocky shells?

By Tracy V. Wilson

 Was Tyrannosaurus rex a predator or a scavenger?

Hollywood makes T. rex seem fast and agile, but some scientists think it was a scavenger, like a vulture. So which was it?

By Tracy V. Wilson