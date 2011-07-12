What If

What if you never aged? What if dinosaurs were alive today? Explore the hypothetical with these and more 'what if' scenarios.

Was Lyme Disease Created as a Bioweapon?
Maybe it's mistrust of the U.S. government and health-related industries, as well as Lyme's insidious nature, that makes this idea catnip for conspiracy theories. But what's the truth?

By Nathan Chandler

Is the Universe Just a Simulation?
Some scientists say it's possible we're all just part of a computer simulation controlled by a superior set of beings. But how would we know?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Thought Experiment: What If We Stopped Walking Upright?
Humans have only been bipedal for a sliver of history. What if we returned our spines to their original position and quit walking upright? What would that world be like?

By Julie Douglas

What if You Really Ate 50 Eggs Like in 'Cool Hand Luke'?
In the classic film "Cool Hand Luke," the title character gulps down 50 hard-boiled eggs in less than an hour. Is this a trick you can (or should) try at home?

By Debra Ronca

What If Earth's Core Cooled Down?
The core of our planet is about as hot as the sun. Could it ever cool down? That's one thing you don't want to happen.

By Chris Opfer

Helium Shortage! What If We Ran Out of Helium?
A helium shortage threatens more than just the balloon industry. Way more. Here's what at stake should we run out of this gas — which is a real possibility.

By Chris Opfer

What If We Drilled Into a Supervolcano?
What could happen if we poked one of these sleeping giants? There are two scenarios. One is good. One is very, very bad.

By Chris Opfer

What If the Yellowstone Supervolcano Erupted?
Welcome to Yellowstone, a natural wonderland that's home to stunning vistas, vibrant plant and animal life ... and a massive and potentially devastating supervolcano.

By Chris Opfer

What If the Sun Disappeared for a Week?
Your vacation would be ruined, and that's not all.

By Chris Opfer

What if Earth Lost Gravity for Five Seconds?
Sans gravity, would we all just bounce up and down like astronauts on the moon? No. It would look a little more like a Michael Bay movie.

By Chris Opfer

What if Earth changed its orbit?
Our planet's path around the sun defines life on Earth. What would happen if it changed?

By Chris Opfer

What If the Amazon Rainforest Is Completely Destroyed?
Climate change and industrial activity are wiping out large sections of the world's largest rainforest.

By Chris Opfer

What If Insects Disappeared From the Planet?
If you've found yourself screeching while a bug scuttled through your kitchen, you're not alone. But we need bugs more than they need us.

By Chris Opfer

What If Cows Didn't Exist?
A world without cows would be a world without burgers, right? Yes, and to beef eaters that's bad news, but it would also be a world with less methane. So would losing all cows be worth it?

By Jeff Harder

What If a Dog Eats a Chicken Bone?
Your dog just swallowed a plate full of chicken bones. Is he really in serious danger? The short answer: yes. Find out why you need to get him to a vet immediately.

By Jeff Harder

What if sea levels rose 12 inches?
Figuring out how to deal with rising sea levels isn't some kind of purely academic exercise. It's happening. So how do we deal with it, especially if the sea rises a foot in our lifetime?

By Jeff Harder

What If Earth's Magnetic Field Flipped?
Earth's magnetic field has flipped many times before, and scientists say it will flip again (though probably not in our lifetime). While it might not be catastrophic, a major change in the magnetic field would present a special set of problems.

By Patrick J. Kiger & Jeff Harder

What If You Ate Uranium?
You would probably be pretty freaked out if you ate uranium, right? Well, if you've ever eaten a potato or turnip, you may already have done so. How does your body deal with this radioactive substance?

By Jeff Harder

What If You Drank Embalming Fluid?
Feel like drinking a nice, big glass of embalming fluid? We didn't think so. But what would happen if a living person poured into his or her body something meant for the insides of the dead? Nothing good.

By Jeff Harder

What If You Drink Bleach?
A small amount of household bleach, while it sounds gross, probably won't harm you. But what happens if you drink more than that?

By Nathan Chandler & Jeff Harder

What If You Eat Marijuana?
Yes, you can eat marijuana, but turns out it can provide a much different -- and possibly more potent -- high than when you smoke it. Read on to find out ingested marijuana's effects on the body.

By Jeff Harder

What if You Only Ate One Type of Food for the Rest of Your Life?
Let's say you like chicken nuggets. You really like chicken nuggets. You like chicken nuggets so much that it's the only food you'll eat. What does that do to your health? Nothing good, it turns out.

By Jeff Harder

What if you painted a room with nail polish?
Ready to paint your room, but want to do something a little different? How about painting the walls with your favorite nail polish? Read on to find out why this may not be the most practical (or healthy) idea.

By Jeff Harder

What If Earth Had Rings?
Sure, Saturn's luminous rings are a cosmic marvel, but did you know that Earth once had rings? If we still had them today, what would they look like?

By Laurie L. Dove

What if the average human life span was 100?
The reasons behind our lengthening lives may surprise you. (Hint: Babies are key.) But how would society have to adjust if we all lived for a century?

By Gallagher Flinn