How Dark Matter Works

Dark Matter and the Fate of the Universe
If dark matter acts like cosmic glue, astronomers must be able to explain its existence in terms of the prevailing theory of universe formation. The big bang theory states that the early universe underwent an enormous expansion and is still expanding today. For gravity to clump galaxies together into walls or filaments, there must be large amounts of mass left over from the big bang, particularly unseen mass in the form of dark matter. In fact, supercomputer simulations of the formation of the universe show that galaxies, galactic clusters and larger structures can eventually form from aggregations of dark matter in the early universe.
Besides giving the universe structure, dark matter may play a role in its fate. The universe is expanding, but will it expand forever? Gravity will ultimately determine the fate of the expansion, and gravity is dependent upon the mass of the universe; specifically, there is a critical density of mass in the universe of 10-29 g/cm3 (equivalent to a few hydrogen atoms in a phone booth) that determines what might happen.
Advertisement
- Closed universe – If actual mass density is greater than critical mass density, the universe will expand, slow, stop and collapse back on itself into a "big crunch."
- Critical or flat universe – If actual mass density equals critical mass density, the universe will continue to expand forever, but the rate of expansion will slow more and more as time progresses. Everything in the universe will eventually become cold.
- Coasting or open universe – If actual mass density is less than critical mass density, the universe will continue to expand with no change in its rate of expansion.
Measurements of mass density must include both light and dark matter. So, it is important to know how much dark matter exists in the universe.
Recent observations of the motions of distant supernovae suggest that the universe's rate of expansion is actually accelerating. This opens up a fourth possibility, an accelerating universe, in which the all galaxies will move away from each other relatively rapidly and the universe will become cold and dark (faster than in the open universe, but still on the order of tens of billions of years). What causes this acceleration is unknown, but it has been called dark energy. Dark energy is even more mysterious than dark matter – and just another example of astronomy's darkness on the edge of town. Perhaps the universe, as Springsteen suggests, will carry its secrets for a long, long time:
Related Articles
Sources
- Amos, Jonathan. "Quasars illustrate dark energy's roller coaster ride." BBC News. Nov. 13, 2012. (Nov. 13, 2012) http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-20303592
- CDMS II Collaboration. "Dark Matter Search Results from the CDMS II Experiment." Science. March 26, 2010. (Nov. 13, 2012) http://www.sciencemag.org/content/327/5973/1619.full.pdf?keytype=ref&siteid=sci&ijkey=RVTKiEZ5rRmf2
- Chandra Chronicles. "The Wonderful (and Fearful) Dark Side." Oct. 22, 2003. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://chandra.harvard.edu/chronicle/0403/dark/index.html
- Chandra X-ray Observatory. "Chandra's Find of Lonely Halo Raises Questions About Dark Matter." Oct. 26, 2004. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://chandra.harvard.edu/press/04_releases/press_102604.html
- Chandra X-ray Observatory. "The Dark Matter Mystery." May 13, 2012. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://chandra.harvard.edu/xray_astro/dark_matter.html
- Clark, Lindsay. "A Teacher's Guide to the Universe." 2000. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://www.astro.princeton.edu/~clark/teachersguide.html
- Cline, David. "The Search for Dark Matter." Scientific American. March 2003. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://edwards1.phy.ohiou.edu/~inpp/nuclear_lunch/archive/2005/cline.pdf
- Frank, Adam. "The Einstein Dilemma." Discover Magazine online. Aug. 1, 2006. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://discovermagazine.com/2006/aug/cover/article_view?b_start:int=0&-C=
- Geach, James E. "The Lost Galaxies." Scientific American. May 2011.
- Hadhazy, Adam. "Off the Charts: Largest Map of Dark Matter Across the Cosmos." Discover Magazine. June 17, 2012. (Nov. 13, 2012) http://discovermagazine.com/2012/jun/03-largest-map-of-dark-matter-across-the-cosmos/?searchterm=dark%20matter
- Henry, J. Patrick et al. "The Evolution of Galaxy Clusters." Scientific American. December 1998. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://atropos.as.arizona.edu/aiz/teaching/a204/darkmat/SciAm98b.pdf
- Hogan, Craig J. "Primordial Deuterium and the Big Bang." Scientific American. December 1996. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://atropos.as.arizona.edu/aiz/teaching/a204/darkmat/SciAm96.pdf
- Krauss, Lawrence. "Cosmological Antigravity." Scientific American. January 1999. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://atropos.as.arizona.edu/aiz/teaching/a204/darkmat/SciAm99b.pdf
- Landy, Stephen D. "Mapping the Universe." Scientific American. June 1999. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://atropos.as.arizona.edu/aiz/teaching/a204/darkmat/SciAm99.pdf
- Milgrom, Mordehai. "Does Dark Matter Really Exist?" Scientific American. August 2002. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://www.astro.umd.edu/~ssm/mond/sad0802Milg6p.pdf
- Miller, Chris. "Cosmic Hide and Seek: 'The Search for the Missing Mass.'" 1995. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://www.eclipse.net/~cmmiller/DM/
- NASA. "Abell 383: Getting a Full Picture of an Elusive Subject." Chandra X-Ray Observatory. March 14, 2012. (Nov. 13, 2012) http://chandra.harvard.edu/photo/2012/a383/
- NASA. "Dark Matter." Chandra X-Ray Observatory. May 13, 2012. (Nov. 13, 2012) http://chandra.harvard.edu/xray_astro/dark_matter/
- NASA. "Hubble Maps the Cosmic Web of 'Clumpy' Dark Matter in 3-D." Jan. 7, 2007. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/hubble/news/clumpy_darkmatter.html
- NASA. "NASA Hubble Space Telescope Detects Ring of Dark Matter." May 15, 2007. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/hubble/news/dark_matter_ring_mm.html
- NASA. "WMAP Cosmology 101: What is the Universe Made of?" Sept. 26, 2012. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://map.gsfc.nasa.gov/m_uni/uni_101matter.html
- NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Remote Sensing Tutorial Section 20. "Astronomy and Cosmology – Evidence for the Big Bang; the Redshift; Galactic Distances; Age of the Universe; Cosmic Background Radiation; Expansion Models; Dark Matter and Energy." (Dec. 18, 2012) http://rst.gsfc.nasa.gov/Sect20/A9.html
- NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Remote Sensing Tutorial Section 20. "Astronomy and Cosmology – Recent Innovations about the Concept of "Universe": Dark Energy and Accelerating Universe?"
- NASA Imagine the Universe. "Astronomers Find Direct Evidence of Dark Matter." Aug. 22, 2006. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://imagine.gsfc.nasa.gov/docs/features/news/22aug06.html
- NASA Imagine the Universe. "The Wilkinson Microwave Anisotropy Probe (WMAP)." (Dec. 18, 2012) http://imagine.gsfc.nasa.gov/docs/features/exhibit/map_exhibit.html
- NASA Imagine the Universe. "Formation of Structure in the Universe." (Dec. 18, 2012) http://imagine.gsfc.nasa.gov/docs/features/exhibit/map_structure.html
- NASA Wilkinson Microwave Anisotropy Probe. http://map.gsfc.nasa.gov/index.html
- National Academy of Sciences Colloquium. "The Age of the Universe, Dark Matter, and Structure Formation." 1998. National Academies Press, Washington, D.C.
- NSF Astronomy. "The Hunt for Dark Matter." (Dec. 18, 2012) http://www.nsf.gov/about/history/nsf0050/astronomy/darkmatter.htm
- Ornes, Stephen. "8 Ways Scientists Look at—But Don't Yet See—Dark Matter." Discover Magazine. June 22, 2009. (Nov. 13, 2012) http://discovermagazine.com/2009/jul-aug/08-ways-scientists-look-dark-matter/?searchterm=dark%20matter
- PBS Stephen Hawking's Universe. "Dark Matter."(Dec. 18, 2012) http://www.pbs.org/wnet/hawking/strange/html/strange_dark.html
- PhysicsWorld.com. "The Search for Dark Matter." Jan. 6, 2000. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://physicsworld.com/cws/article/print/809
- Powell, Corey S. "A Dark Matter." Scientific American. January 1994. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://atropos.as.arizona.edu/aiz/teaching/a204/darkmat/SciAm94.pdf
- Randall, Lisa. "How to See the Invisible: 3 Approaches to Finding Dark Matter." Discover Magazine. Feb. 22, 2012. (Nov. 13, 2012) http://discovermagazine.com/2011/nov/18-how-see-invisible-3-approaches-dark-matter/?searchterm=dark%20matter
- Rubin, Vera, "Dark Matter in the Universe." Scientific American. 1998. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://www.lbl.gov/Science-Articles/Archive/sabl/2006/Jan/Rubin-Dark-Matter.pdf
- Sample, Ian. "Has dark matter finally been detected?" The Guardian. Dec. 17, 2009. (Nov. 13, 2012) http://www.guardian.co.uk/science/2009/dec/17/dark-matter-detected
- Science@NASA. "The Science of Infinity." (Dec. 18, 2012) http://science.hq.nasa.gov/universe/science/index.html
- Science@NASA. "Dark Energy, Dark Matter." (Dec. 18, 2012) http://science.hq.nasa.gov/universe/science/dark_energy.html
- Super Cryogenic Dark Matter Search. "Explore the Science of Dark Matter" April 28, 2007. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://cdms.berkeley.edu/Education/DMpages/index.shtml.
- Than, Ker. "Dark Matter Is an Illusion, New Antigravity Theory Says." National Geographic. Aug. 31, 2011. (Nov. 13, 2012) http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2011/08/110831-dark-matter-proof-gravity-quantum-theory-cern-space-science/
- University of Arizona, Lecture 7 Debate 2. "What is Dark Matter?" (Dec. 18, 2012) http://atropos.as.arizona.edu/aiz/teaching/a204/lecture7.html
- University of Washington Astronomy Lab. "Dark Matter." (Dec. 18, 2012) http://www.astro.washington.edu/labs/clearinghouse/labs/Darkmatter/index.html
- White, Martin, professor of physics. "Dark Matter." UC Berkeley. (Dec. 18, 2012) http://astro.berkeley.edu/~mwhite/darkmatter/dm.html