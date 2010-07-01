Oceanography is the study of the oceans as ecological systems. In this section, learn about topics like currents, deep-sea research or how rogue waves work.
He might be the most important scientist you've never heard of, but the ocean current that bears his name helped shape the development of evolutionary theory.
Blue whales are the largest mammal ever known to exist on Earth. So what makes these creatures so huge?
Ocean water is not actually blue, but appears in different shades for many reasons.
Water covers about 71 percent of Earth's surface, but do you know the difference between an ocean and a sea? And which ocean is the smallest?
Ever wondered what's the difference between a river, a stream, a brook and a tributary?
A new study showed an alarming imbalance in the male-to-female ratio in green sea turtles hatching at the Great Barrier Reef. Scientists believe climate change is to blame.
Although we've known it exists for decades, nobody knows exactly why there's a humming noise at the bottom of the ocean. But we're one step closer now that scientists have been able to record the sound underwater.
Environmental researchers found that large river systems with lots of surrounding residents are the sources of plastic debris in the oceans.
Scientist and oceanographer Charles Moore confirmed the existence of a second huge plastic garbage patch in the Pacific Ocean.
Scientists are tracking the massive iceberg A-68, which recently calved from Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf, to see where it drifts and whether it breaks up.
Measuring sea level has changed almost as much as the tides during the 200 or so years scientists have been tracking it. Find out how it's tracked today.
The Denmark Strait cataract dwarfs every other waterfall in the world, but you can't see it because it's deep under the Atlantic Ocean.
Climate change may be melting glaciers, but it's also reducing the oxygen of the world's oceans. Without oxygen, many marine organisms may no longer be able to survive.
Take a look inside the deadly brine pool in the Gulf of Mexico that's captivating the world's attention.
The NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer just wrapped up the third leg of its recent expedition into the deep Pacific waters, finding a number of cool new species.
A mind-boggling number of Earth’s species have yet to be discovered. A NOAA research team aboard the Okeanos Explorer is hunting in the deepest hole in the ocean.
With incredibly well-preserved metal figurines, lamps, coins and more, the sunken treasure find in Caesarea's harbor is being called the best of its kind in decades.
Underwater icicles, also called brinicles or sea stalactites, form when super-cold brine meets normal seawater. The sub-zero phenomenon can kill some sea life.
SeaOrbiter would allow scientists to live at sea, and could be the aquatic equivalent of the International Space Station – if it can get the $53 million needed to finish.
Tubeworms aren't antisocial; they just prefer an environment that's a little different from the rest of us — one that happens to be as hot as an oven and riddled with bacteria.
If you've ever been pulled underwater at the beach and came up sputtering with a mouthful of salt water, you might wonder where the ocean picked up that briny flavor. Read on to learn just where all that salt comes from.
There's still a lot we don't know about the world. A thousand years ago, we thought we could literally sail off the edge of the planet. Good thing we're quick learners. But while space may be the final frontier, the ocean may be the greater mystery.
There's no denying it: "Anomaly" is a great word, full of danger and mystery. So when an underwater object is declared a bona fide anomaly, it's no surprise our ears perk up a bit. But is the Baltic Sea anomaly worth the hype or just a big old dud?
To say geologic time moves at a snail's pace is an insult to snails. Our planet's continents are always in flux: Could a new ocean grow amid those incredibly slow changes?
The oceans are rising, and they're threatening to take down some of the world's brightest cultural gems. Here are 10 of the most notable spots potentially endangered by climate change.