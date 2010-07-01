Oceanography

Oceanography is the study of the oceans as ecological systems. In this section, learn about topics like currents, deep-sea research or how rogue waves work.

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Who Was Alexander von Humboldt and What Is the Humboldt Current?

He might be the most important scientist you've never heard of, but the ocean current that bears his name helped shape the development of evolutionary theory.

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 12, 2018

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Why Are Whales So Big?

Blue whales are the largest mammal ever known to exist on Earth. So what makes these creatures so huge?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Mar 29, 2018

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Why Is the Ocean Different Colors in Different Places?

Ocean water is not actually blue, but appears in different shades for many reasons.

By Amanda Onion Mar 29, 2018

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Which Ocean Is the World’s Smallest?

Water covers about 71 percent of Earth's surface, but do you know the difference between an ocean and a sea? And which ocean is the smallest?

By Amanda Onion Mar 22, 2018

Earth Science / Oceanography
 What Is the World’s Shortest River?

Ever wondered what's the difference between a river, a stream, a brook and a tributary?

By Amanda Onion Mar 21, 2018

Earth Science / Oceanography
 99 Percent of Great Barrier Reef Green Sea Turtles Are Hatching Female

A new study showed an alarming imbalance in the male-to-female ratio in green sea turtles hatching at the Great Barrier Reef. Scientists believe climate change is to blame.

By Nathan Chandler Jan 29, 2018

Earth Science / Oceanography
 We've Finally Recorded the Hum at the Bottom of the Sea

Although we've known it exists for decades, nobody knows exactly why there's a humming noise at the bottom of the ocean. But we're one step closer now that scientists have been able to record the sound underwater.

By Mark Mancini Dec 14, 2017

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Just 10 River Systems Contribute Up to 95 Percent of Plastic in Oceans

Environmental researchers found that large river systems with lots of surrounding residents are the sources of plastic debris in the oceans.

By Mark Mancini Oct 25, 2017

Earth Science / Oceanography
 There's a Second Huge Plastic Garbage Patch in the Pacific

Scientist and oceanographer Charles Moore confirmed the existence of a second huge plastic garbage patch in the Pacific Ocean.

By John Perritano Jul 27, 2017

Earth Science / Oceanography
 What Happens Next to A-68, Antarctica's New Gigantic Iceberg?

Scientists are tracking the massive iceberg A-68, which recently calved from Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf, to see where it drifts and whether it breaks up.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jul 24, 2017

Earth Science / Oceanography
 How Do Scientists Track Sea Level?

Measuring sea level has changed almost as much as the tides during the 200 or so years scientists have been tracking it. Find out how it's tracked today.

By John Perritano Jul 19, 2017

Earth Science / Oceanography
 The World's Largest Waterfall Is Deep Underwater

The Denmark Strait cataract dwarfs every other waterfall in the world, but you can't see it because it's deep under the Atlantic Ocean.

By Jesslyn Shields Jun 28, 2017

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Scientists Warn Climate Change Is Suffocating the World's Oceans

Climate change may be melting glaciers, but it's also reducing the oxygen of the world's oceans. Without oxygen, many marine organisms may no longer be able to survive.

By John Perritano Feb 23, 2017

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Probing the Undersea Dead Zone Known as the Hot Tub of Despair

Take a look inside the deadly brine pool in the Gulf of Mexico that's captivating the world's attention.

By Jesslyn Shields Nov 21, 2016

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Mariana Trench Exploration Finds More Weird New Underwater Species

The NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer just wrapped up the third leg of its recent expedition into the deep Pacific waters, finding a number of cool new species.

By Christopher Hassiotis Jul 18, 2016

Earth Science / Oceanography
 New Mariana Trench Expedition Already Making Some Really Cool Finds

A mind-boggling number of Earth’s species have yet to be discovered. A NOAA research team aboard the Okeanos Explorer is hunting in the deepest hole in the ocean.

By Jesslyn Shields May 18, 2016

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Divers Find Roman-era Sunken Treasure in Shipwreck Off Israel

With incredibly well-preserved metal figurines, lamps, coins and more, the sunken treasure find in Caesarea's harbor is being called the best of its kind in decades.

By Christopher Hassiotis May 17, 2016

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Underwater Icicles Are Salty, Weird-Looking and Deadly

Underwater icicles, also called brinicles or sea stalactites, form when super-cold brine meets normal seawater. The sub-zero phenomenon can kill some sea life.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jan 5, 2016

Earth Science / Oceanography
 SeaOrbiter: An Aquatic Version of the Space Station Seeks Funding

SeaOrbiter would allow scientists to live at sea, and could be the aquatic equivalent of the International Space Station – if it can get the $53 million needed to finish.

By Patrick J. Kiger Dec 8, 2015

Earth Science / Oceanography
 How Volcano Vent Tubeworms Work

Tubeworms aren't antisocial; they just prefer an environment that's a little different from the rest of us — one that happens to be as hot as an oven and riddled with bacteria.

By Oisin Curran

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Why is seawater salty?

If you've ever been pulled underwater at the beach and came up sputtering with a mouthful of salt water, you might wonder where the ocean picked up that briny flavor. Read on to learn just where all that salt comes from.

By Bambi Turner

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Do we really know more about space than the deep ocean?

There's still a lot we don't know about the world. A thousand years ago, we thought we could literally sail off the edge of the planet. Good thing we're quick learners. But while space may be the final frontier, the ocean may be the greater mystery.

By Kate Kershner

Earth Science / Oceanography
 What is the Baltic Sea anomaly?

There's no denying it: "Anomaly" is a great word, full of danger and mystery. So when an underwater object is declared a bona fide anomaly, it's no surprise our ears perk up a bit. But is the Baltic Sea anomaly worth the hype or just a big old dud?

By Kate Kershner

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Could Earth ever get a new ocean?

To say geologic time moves at a snail's pace is an insult to snails. Our planet's continents are always in flux: Could a new ocean grow amid those incredibly slow changes?

By Laurie L. Dove

Earth Science / Oceanography
 10 Treasures We’ll Lose as Sea Levels Rise

The oceans are rising, and they're threatening to take down some of the world's brightest cultural gems. Here are 10 of the most notable spots potentially endangered by climate change.

By Chris Opfer