5 Most Bizarre Year 2012 Predictions

As the clock ticks closer to Dec. 21, 2012, discussion regarding what exactly will happen to the world and human civilization continues to heat up. While the most popular and widely discussed theories stem from the Mayan calendar, and predictions generally involve great societal upheaval, astronomical alignment or terrifying doomsday scenarios, the rumor mills keep churning as the planets line up.
Most scientists and skeptics dismiss completely the idea of an end-of-the-world event, arguing that conspiracy theorists are using misinformation and obscure historical oddities to stir up fear and make money off of book sales. Of course, this hasn't stopped some people from making a bunch of wacky predictions. Read on for five of the most bizarre theories about the year 2012.
