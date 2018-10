How Galaxies Work

In 1924, Edwin Hubble settled the debate. He used a large telescope (100-inch diameter, larger than ones that were available to Shapely and Curtis) at Mount Wilson in California and resolved that the spiral nebulae had structure and stars called, like those in the Milky Way. (These stars change their brightness regularly, and the luminosity is directly related to the period of their brightness cycle.) Hubble used the light curves of the Cepheid variables to measure their distances from Earth and found that they were much farther away than the known limits of the Milky Way. Therefore, these spiral nebulae were indeed other galaxies outside our own.