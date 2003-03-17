Technology of War

How Apache Helicopters Work

The Apache is to helicopters what the M1 is to tanks -- it's arguably the most deadly rotor aircraft in the sky. Like M1s, Apaches make excellent use of advanced communications and targeting electronics.

How Black Hawk Helicopters Work

The Black Hawk helicopter is the aerial work horse of the U.S. military. With outstanding speed and maneuverability, this helicopter is used to transport troops and supplies to and from active battlefields where the combination of power and quick response time is crucial to survival.

How F/A-22 Raptors Work

As the newest fighter in the U.S. Air Force's aerial arsenal, the F/A-22 Raptor incorporates the latest stealth technology along with a mind-boggling array of weapons and computer systems. Learn about this dual-purpose fighter jet and attack aircraft and see what sets it apart from the F-15.

How F-15s Work

Fighter jets are a major component of most major military arsenals, and this particular model is a classic. This article explains how fighter pilots hit their targets and pull off incredible evasive maneuvers to get to safety.

How Stealth Bombers Work

This unique bomber was tailor-made for a specific, extremely difficult mission. It's initial function was to carry nuclear bombs across the globe, take out key targets and escape to safety, evading any enemy sensors the entire time. Its wartime function today is to drop smart bombs, which find their way to specific enemy targets.